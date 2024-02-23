Municipal police reports for Jan. 24-Feb. 11

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 24-Feb. 11:

 

Alabaster

Feb. 5

-Lost property from the 300 Block of Knightsbridge (residence/home).

-Information only from the 500 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued $1,439.90.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $1,741.68.

-Drug trafficking from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Forgery – counterfeiting from the 100 Block of King Charles Lane (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 1300 Block of Navajo Trail.

Feb. 6

-Property damage from Kent Dairy Road and Primrose Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged were two automobiles valued at $3,200.

-Alias warrant (public intoxication) from the 300 Block of West Valley Avenue.

-Alias warrant (open container) from the 300 Block of West Valley Avenue.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 1200 Block of King Arthur Court (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Summer Crest.

-Alias/assault third and alias/driving while license suspended from the 100 Block of 11th Avenue SW.

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW.

-Alias/theft of property 4th from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

Feb. 7

-Property damage from Interstate 65 south bounce at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was an automobile (front bumper of a black Nissan Altima valued at $2,500.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 3rd Street NE (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Conner Circle.

-Possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 119 and Fulton Springs Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 19 grams of marijuana, a red scale and a handgun valued at $250.

Feb. 8

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Timberleaf Circle (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Maranatha Trail (residence/home). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 300 Block of Wixford Trace (residence/home). Stolen was jewelry/precious metals/gems; Burlova diamond ladies watch, jewelry/precious metal/gems; opal and diamond ring, jewelry/precious metals/gems; emerald ring, jewelry/precious metals/gems; Channel cut bracelet and jewelry/precious metals/gems; valued at $12,150.

-Alias warrant no drivers license and alias warrant expired tag from Highway 119 and Kent Dairy Road.

-Public intoxication from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $118.

-Theft of property fourth, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $217.98.

Feb. 9

-Possession of marijuana second degree and hold for other agency from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 240 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 8.3 grams of marijuana.

-Information only from the 900 Block of Willow Creek Place (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $620.

-Alias warrant (improper lights/headlights required) from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Chandler Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered were household goods valued at $70.

-Property damage from the 2100 Block of Butler Road (service/gas station).

-Theft of property fourth, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was clothes/furs valued at $249.13.

-Domestic incident from the 1400 Block of Heather Lane.

-Burglary third degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1400 Block of 1st Street North (auto dealership new/used). Damaged was a window glass valued at $400.

Feb. 10

-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (government/public building).

-Trespassing notice from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant). Recovered was a fake identity document.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $175.99.

-Information only from the 2000 Block of Ironwood Circle (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Redwood Drive.

Feb. 11

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of marijuana second degree from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered were 0.2 grams of marijuana.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1300 Block of Royalty Drive (residence/home). Stolen was cryptocurrency valued at $150,000.

-Harassment from the 1700 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – third degree (harassment) from the 200 Block of Victoria Station (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered were general items valued at $36.91.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Total Solutions Way (dock/wharf/freight/modal terminal). Damaged was a utility trailer valued at $1.

Helena

Jan. 24

-Domestic incident from Appleford Road.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 4000 Block of Falliston Drive.

Jan. 25

-Domestic incident from Highway 17.

Jan. 26

-Fraud – identity theft from the 5000 Block of Old Cahaba Avenue.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 300 Block of Tucker Road.

Jan. 27

-Miscellaneous from Russet Meadows Circle.

Jan. 28

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Hollow Oak Drive and Highway 52.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Dearing Downs Drive.

Jan. 29

-Possession of a controlled substance from County Road 58.

-Probation violation from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous from South Shades Crest Road.

-Domestic violence – third degree – assault and resisting arrest from the 4000 Block of Long Leaf Lake Trace.

Jan. 30

-Bail jumping second degree from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Harassment from Weathersone Circle.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of River Crest Lane.

Jan. 31

-Trespass warning from the 2500 Block of Helena Road Suite C.

-Miscellaneous from Highway 17 near Hillsboro Parkway.

Feb. 1

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

-Probation violation from the 4900 Block of Caldwell Mill Lane, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous from Helena Middle School.

-Miscellaneous from Helena.

-Domestic incident from Spencer Lane.

-Leaving the scene of an accident and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

Feb. 2

-Miscellaneous from Chateau Drive.

-Dog not on leash from the 3200 Block of Helena Parkway.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Helena Market Place.

-Found property from Highway 58 at Highway 17.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261 at Railroad Avenue.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Laurel Woods Drive.

Feb. 3

-Harassment from Field Stone Road.

-Abandoned vehicle/junk vehicle on street from Old Cahaba Parkway and Highway 52 West.

Feb. 4

-Domestic dispute from Henley Way.

Feb. 5

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Stonecreek Court.

-Arrest for other agency from Highway 261 and Starky Street.

Feb. 6

-Resisting arrest, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Oak Park Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Highway 52 West.

-Missing person from Chadwick Place.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1900 Block of Lakeland Trail.

Feb. 8

-Harassment from Helena.

-Nuisance violation and improper parking from Rye Circle.

-Miscellaneous from Long Leaf Lake Trace.

-Burglary third degree from Oakleaf Circle.

-Burglary third degree from the 4000 Block of South Shades Crest Road.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 100 Block of Frances Lane.

Feb. 9

-Dog violation from Bluebird Lane.

Feb. 10

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Highway 261 and Roy Drive.

Feb. 11

-Death investigation from East Whirlaway Circle.

-Domestic incident from Dearing Downs Drive.

Montevallo

Feb. 4

-Information only from Shoshone Drive (residence/home). Damaged was sod/grass valued at $3,000.

Feb. 8

-Found property from Highway 25 (highway/street).

Feb. 9

-Information only from Graham Street (other/unknown).

Feb. 10

-Information only from Comanche Street (residence/home).

Pelham

Feb. 4

-Agency assist from Bowling Lane.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Helena Road.

-Property damage from Hampton Lane.

Feb. 5

-Miscellaneous from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Miscellaneous from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Theft from Highway 52 West.

-Harassment from Grand Reserve Drive.

Feb. 6

-Miscellaneous from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Suspicious person/situation from Adams Street.

Feb. 7

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from Kinross Cove.

-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from Valleydale Road.

-Miscellaneous from Philip Davis Street.

Feb. 8

-Miscellaneous from King Valley Street.

-Miscellaneous from Chandalar Lane.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Helena Road.

-Miscellaneous from Cahaba Valley Road.

Feb. 9

-Theft from Hidden Creek Cove.

Feb. 10

-Wanted person from Valleydale Road.

-Found property from Admin Drive.

Feb. 11

-Lost property from Admin Drive.

-Person with weapon from Helena Road.

