Sheriff’s reports from Jan. 25-Feb. 1

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 25-Feb. 1:

Jan. 25

-Robbery from the 42800 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Horseback Trail, Shelby.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 42800 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. Two packs of Marlboro Red Box 100s valued at $17.22, a 20-ounce Mountain Dew valued at $2.25, a box of Fudge Rounds valued at $2.75 and a Bolthouse valued at $2.95 were stolen.

-Recovered stolen property from the 300 block of Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea. A Georgia U.S. Army veteran license plate was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 700 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.

-Forgery from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby.

-Menacing from the 400 block of Shelby County 9, Wilsonville.

Jan. 26

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2500 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Criminal trespass from the 8300 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 100 block of Atchison Drive, Chelsea. A green leafy substance (approximately 3.4 grams) was confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Little Rock Drive, Alabaster. A 2021 Chevy Silverado sustained $500 in damages.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 4200 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. Approximately $200 in U.S. currency and a cash register with drawer were stolen. An antique Coca-Cola machine, assorted antique china and a door frame were damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from an unknown location in Shelby County.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 and Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham. Marijuana (0.8 gram) and a white paper towel with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Civil dispute from the 5100 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Harassment, criminal littering from Citgo, 16500 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Theft of lost property from the 42500 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. A cream colored cowboy hat valued at $75 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 221, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 500 block of Chelsea Crossroads at Publix, Chelsea. A black sparkle wallet and $346.10 in cash/coins were recovered.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Shelby County 81, Vincent.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Atchison Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 3100 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Harassment from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

Jan. 27

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 30 block of Inverness Center Parkway, Birmingham. A sealed manila envelope containing marijuana (approximately 5 grams) was confiscated.

-Theft of property second degree, breaking and entering vehicle from the 2200 block of Springfield Loop East, Birmingham. A Ruger SR9C 9-millimeter firearm and a Springfield Armory XDS .45-caliber firearm were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Clear shards believed to be crystal meth were damaged/destroyed.

-Criminal littering from the 700 block of Glaze Road, Vincent.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Lakeview Drive, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 600 block of Shire Valley Farms, Chelsea. Approximately 30 feet of livestock wooden fencing was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham. A Regions debit card, purse valued at $70, wallet valued at $50 and approximately $150 were stolen.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo. A cell phone and $200 in U.S. currency were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 85 and Darnell Road, Vincent. Cocaine in a small plastic container (5.3 grams), cocaine in a small plastic container (4.9 grams) and marijuana (3.1 grams) were confiscated.

Jan. 28

-Drug paraphernalia from the 17600 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. A glass pipe with residue, a North American Arms 22 Magnum Derringer firearm with wood grips, a Stevens Model 320 12GA firearm, a Henry Repeating Arms 22 LR firearm with wood stock, a cylinder for a 22 Magnum Derringer, a cylinder pin, four 22 Magnum bullets, one 22 Magnum shell casing and a 12GA bullet were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Belvedere Drive, Birmingham.

-Abandoned vehicle from Shelby County 71 and Lakeshore Drive, Shelby.

-Incident from the 800 block of Smokey Road, Alabaster. An Interarms Model APK, caliber 380 ACP was confiscated.

-Civil dispute from the 4000 block of Hawthorne Place, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 260 block of Windmere Drive, Sterrett. A 2005 Tropical 350 RV Key valued at $42 was stolen.

-Menacing from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A box cutter blade was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 155 and Shelby County 18, Montevallo. Meth (.1 gram) and a glass pipe with residue were recovered.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 100 block of Meadow Drive, Vincent. A .410 shotgun with wooden stock and rusty black barrel (unknown make, model or SN) was stolen.

-Harassment from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Harpersville.

Jan. 29

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Wingfield Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 1-10 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 58 and Shelby County 17, Helena.

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 47 and U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 3000 Building of Altadena Rise, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2013 Kia Rio SX was damaged (totaled).

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 2400 block of Valleybrook Drive, Birmingham. A set of Apple AirPods Pro valued at $250, Wells Fargo credit card, wallet valued at $30, North Face backpack valued at $100, unknown amount of cash and an Alabama driver’s license valued at $35 were stolen.

-Incident from the 100 Building of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. An 870 Remington shotgun was confiscated.

-Phishing from the 300 block of Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 26 at Warren Road, Alabaster. Dextroamphetamine Sulfate 5 milligram (.5 gram) was confiscated.

-Incident from an unknown location in the Eagle Point Subdivision, Birmingham.

-Criminal trespass from Chelsea High School, 10510 Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A gold rope chain valued at $750, necklace valued at $950, Figaro chain valued at $400, chain valued at $750, Gucci bracelet valued at $500 and Rolex watch valued at $5,880 were stolen.

-Attempt to elude, drug paraphernalia from the 4500 block of U.S. 31, Calera. A glass meth pipe was confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 2000 block of Narrows Point Cove, Birmingham. $1,925 in cash was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 0 block of Turtle Dove Lane, Maylene. A passenger side brake light cover valued at $30 was stolen from a 2005 Ford F-150.

-Property damage from The Citgo (located at 1487 Montgomery Highway), Vestavia. A 2003 Chevy Tahoe SUV PPV was damaged.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Eagle Point Parkway, Birmingham. A 2021 BMW X1 SDRIVE28I was damaged.

-Incident from Bear Creek Road and Forest Lakes Boulevard, Chelsea. A 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport was damaged.

Jan. 30

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 35 and Shelby County 72, Pelham. Meth (2.7 grams) and a pipe with meth residue were confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from North Main Street, Wilsonville. Two tires for a 2013 Nissan Altima were damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 80 block of Pope Street, Wilsonville. Cocaine (approximately 2 grams with packaging), an Acetaminophen Oxycodone Hydrochloride pill and marijuana (approximately 2 grams with packaging) were confiscated.

-Domestic violence first degree, burglary from Pope Street, Wilsonville. An apartment window and interior door were damaged.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 93, Helena.

-Death investigation from the 1900 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Shiraz Street, Alabaster.

-Found property from the 11000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A Ruger LCP Max .380-caliber handgun was recovered.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card, theft of property from the 3800 block of Kinross Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 0 block of Walker Run, Saginaw.

-Incident from the 200 block of Cambridge Park Drive, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 6600 block of Walt Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 18100 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. A DeWalt cordless impact drive valued at $125 and a Craftsman “pancake” air compressor valued at $149 were stolen.

-Found property from the 5500 block of Grove Boulevard, Birmingham. A wallet/pocketbook was recovered.

Jan. 31

-Domestic investigation from the 3800 Building of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Dogwood Drive, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Katy Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 400 block of Savannah Cove, Calera.

-Incident from the 900 block of Meriweather Drive, Calera.

-Incident from the 100 block of Ridgecrest Road, Calera.

-Incident from the 100 block of Brooklyn Lane, Harpersville.

-Incident from the 100 block of Mt Laurel Avenue, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Mt Laurel Avenue, Birmingham. Two truck hoses for mulch were damaged.

-Theft of property, criminal impersonation from the 100 block of Clairmont Road, Sterrett. A cashier’s check for $210,000 was stolen.

-Assault from the 100 block of Mountain Crest Road, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 30 block of Bluebird Drive, Maylene.

-Incident from the 10 block of Breland Street, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 100 block of Hillside Lane, Sterrett.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 231 and Southern Street, Vincent. Marijuana in plastic bags (20 grams) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 3800 block of Shelby County 37, Columbiana. A crystal-like substance (1.52 grams) in a clear plastic baggy was recovered.

Feb. 1

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 119 at Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1300 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. An Echo backpack leaf blower and Stihl power pruners were stolen.

-Theft of property first degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1300 block of Inverness Cliffs Drive, Meadowbrook.

-Incident from the 9000 block of Shelby County 55, Westover.

-Death investigation from the 5400 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 1300 block of Shelby County 46, Shelby. A Summit Viper climber valued at $350, two solar panels valued at $200, two campground tents valued at $400, and three sim cards from hunting cameras were stolen. Three hunting cameras were damaged/destroyed.

-Domestic violence-strangulation, criminal trespass from the 5000 block of Broken Bow Lane, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 3300 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Death investigation from the 700 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. Hydrocodone 10-325 milligram (8.5 remaining), Pravastatin Sodium 20 milligram (16 count), Prednisone 5 milligram (seven count), Lisinopril 20 milligram (17 count), Pregabalin 100 milligram (47 count) and Tiotropium Bromide inhalation powder (four count) were confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 1300 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Fire investigation from the 1500 block of Strawberry Road, Shelby. A kitchen was damaged.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Hornet Parkway, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Alabama 145, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 200 block of Spring Branch Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 2100 block of Mooney Road, Columbiana.