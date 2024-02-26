Arrest reports from Jan. 1-29 and Feb. 12-20
Published 2:38 pm Monday, February 26, 2024
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 1-29 and Feb. 12-20:
Alabaster
Feb. 12
-Breonna Charmaine Walker, 29, of Montgomery, alias warrant under combined influence alcohol/controlled substance, alias warrant giving false information to police officer, alias warrant – switched tag and alias warrant – driving while license suspended.
Feb. 13
-Matthew Tyler Marks, 31, of Helena, alias warrant (failure to comply with court orders), capias warrant (failure to display insurance) and capias warrant (driving while license suspended).
-Kenneth Wayne Windham, Jr., 27, of Birmingham, alias warrant FTA no insurance.
-Misty Dawn Thomas, 40, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Jasmine Lashun Murphy, 33, of Bessemer, capias warrant (theft of property 4th) and capias warrant (failure to comply with court order).
Feb. 14
-Jorge Luis Castro Burgos, 31, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Erika Jamile Hernandez, 23, of Maylene, alias/driving while license suspended.
Feb. 15
-Andrew William Bonner, III, 36, of Birmingham, FTA driving while license suspended.
Feb. 16
-Treneatha Cornelius, 38, of Bessemer, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Hunter Tyler Christopher Gooden, 19, of Alabaster, criminal tampering second degree.
Feb. 17
-Christie Michelle Parker Mondragon, 49, of Maylene, driving under the influence – controlled substance.
-Debra Gentry Thomas, 53, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a pistol by a minor, drug addict or habitual and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Haili Faith Hendley, 20, of Maylene, minor in consumption of alcohol.
Feb. 18
-Jose Vidale Martinez, 31, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.
-De’Angelo Rashun Bester, 27, of Montevallo, alias warrant FTA driving without obtaining a drivers license.
-Leroy Ball, Jr., 45, of Alabaster, alias warrant FTA theft of property 4th.
-Alezandra Janae Neely, 20, of Helena, alias warrant (failure to comply with court order) and capias warrant (drivers license not in possession).
-Leroy Ball, Jr., 45, of Alabaster, theft of property 4th shoplifting.
-Leroy Ball, Jr., 43, of Alabaster, theft of property 4th shoplifting.
Columbiana
Jan. 1
-Andrew Richard Eberhard, 31, public intoxication.
Jan. 7
-Christine Rebecca Roof, 42, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – driving while revoked.
Jan. 9
-William Leroy Young, 34, theft of property 4th degree and criminal conspiracy theft of property 4th.
Jan. 25
-Michael Jason Pearson, 45, FTA possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 28
-Jessica Brooke Dodson, 39, FTA – driving while suspended.
Jan. 29
-Christopher Aaron Carlisle, 42, FTA – driving while suspended.
Montevallo
Feb. 16
-Ebony Monique Mason, 43, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.
-Lavaun Lloyd Thompson, 24, of McDonough, Ga., use of possession with intent to use drugs and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Feb. 17
-Randon Deon Moore, 36, of Auburn, Ga., traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Feb. 18
-Keona Oshay Ross, 38, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Feb. 19
-Samantha Mieure, 43, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence.
Feb. 20
-Kevin Campbell Festavan, 46, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Evan Kegan Mathis, 35, of Hoover, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.