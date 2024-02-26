Calera announces 13th annual strawberry festival Published 2:51 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

MACKENZEE SIMMS | Staff Reporter

CALERA – With delicious treats, local vendors and strawberries galore, the 13th annual Calera Strawberry Festival plans to celebrate the start of summer on Saturday, April 20 from noon to 6 p.m. at Oliver Park.

According to Calera Parks and Recreation Community Program Manager Tyler Madison, attendees can count on a fun, family atmosphere to relax and shop from the festival’s vendors and food trucks. Enjoy a plethora of baked goods such as cake pops while perusing the handmade crafts, clothing and jewelry displayed from various vendors and vintage boutiques.

“And, of course, the strawberries,” Madison said. “We’ll have a lot of strawberry vendors there.”

In addition to food and shopping, the Calera Strawberry festival will also feature cheerleading performances from NXS gym.

Between the vendors and the performances, the parks and recreation department also hopes to jazz up the celebration with more strawberry themed decor. According to Madison, the idea would be that anyone could stumble across the event and know from one glance that they were at the Calera Strawberry Festival.

Event organizers hope that this year’s festival will be the best yet, bringing together the people of Calera and beyond for a dazzling afternoon of family fun.

“My hope for this (year) is to make it another great year for the strawberry festival and bring as many people to the event as we can both, in our community and also outside of our community as well,” Madison said.

Those interested in learning more or to apply to be a vendor, visit Caleraparksandrec.com.