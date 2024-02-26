Calera opens area play with wins as boys, girls defeat Chilton County Published 10:09 am Monday, February 26, 2024

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

CALERA – The Calera Eagles opened up area play on a high note as the varsity boys defeated the Chilton County Tigers 6-2 shortly after the varsity girls won 6-0 on Thursday, Feb. 22 at Calera High School.

The varsity boys entered area play with a 1-4 record as the Eagles tested themselves early after reaching the Final 4 in 2023.

After opening the season with three losses to top-four teams in Briarwood, Pelham and Homewood as well as a county battle to Class 7A No. 3 Chelsea, the Eagles picked up their first win of the season at home against Stanhope Elmore on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Calera used the momentum from that 2-0 win to power its way to a dominant win over Chilton County.

The Eagles started out strong with four goals in the first half. While they allowed a goal from the Tigers in response, they entered halftime with a commanding three-goal lead up 4-1.

Calera wasn’t done from there and fired another two goals past Chilton County in the second half while allowing just one in response.

Edson Gonzalez racked up four goals on the night for a dominant offensive performance. Armando Perez and Matthew Doerfler joined him on the score sheet with one goal apiece.

Blas Herrera had two assists and Perez and Sam Njoroge each had an assist. In addition, Mason Drake earned five saves while allowing just one goal during 40 minutes of action.

Those performances helped the Eagles earn the 6-2 win to kick off area play.

The girls had a similarly dominant performance to keep their strong start to the season going, earning a 6-0 win over Chilton County on the same night.

Ever since a loss to Homewood in the second game of the season, the Eagles have been on a tear and haven’t lost a match since. They earned wins over Pelham and Tuscaloosa Academy and tied Gulf Shores in the Lakeshore Shootout before a 9-0 win over Stanhope Elmore.

Calera made it three straight matches without allowing a single goal by keeping the Tigers out of the back of the net.

That clean sheet set up the Eagles offense to take advantage, and they did so with one of their best performances of the season.

Calera scored four goals in the first half and added two more after halftime to secure the 6-0 win to kick off area play.

The Eagles improved to 4-1-2 on the season while extending their unbeaten streak to five straight matches.

Calera will look to keep that positive form going against county rival Calera on Thursday, Feb. 29. The girls will play at 5:30 p.m. before the boys take the field at 7 p.m. at Helena High School.