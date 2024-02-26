Chelsea Fire and Rescue honors new promotees Published 3:23 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

1 of 3

By NOAH WORTHAM | Managing Editor

CHELSEA – Chelsea Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Russell formally recognized the promotions of Lt. Chase Richardson and Capt. Zack Lee during a Chelsea City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The Chelsea Fire Department first announced the news on Jan. 15 and both officers were next in line to receive a promotion.

“These guys are the next generation of leaders within Chelsea Fire and Rescue and the community and the city of Chelsea,” Russell said. “We’re both blessed and proud to have you, so I look forward to seeing what you guys can do for us in the future.”

Firefighter Richardson was recognized for his promotion to the rank of lieutenant. Richardson previously served the U.S. as a military veteran in the Marine Corp where he served two combat tours in Iraq. He began his career as a firefighter with Demopolis Fire in January 2022 and then went to the Bessemer Fire Department where he rose to the rank of apparatus operator. He was hired by the Chelsea Fire Department on Sept. 13, 2021 where he quickly became a leader among the crew.

“Chase is a tremendous asset to our organization” Russell said. “He has exceptional leadership qualities, he has a fantastic work ethic and his selfless commitment to services is unspeakable. We’re proud to have you Chase.”

Richardson currently serves at Station 31 on the A-shift and was present at the meeting with his wife Melissa, whom he’s been married to for nine years, and was joined by his children Jodie, David and Daniel.

Russell also recognized Lee who was promoted from the rank of lieutenant to captain. Lee began his career as a firefighter on July 3, 2015. He previously worked for the Concord Fire Department, McCalla Fire Department and Talladega Fire Department. Lee started at the Chelsea Fire Department on Dec. 8, 2015.

“Capt. Lee is also a tremendous asset beyond his normal duties (of) being an officer for our organization,” Russell said.

Lee also serves as the department manager for vehicle and apparatus maintenance as well as overseeing tools and equipment on top of the duties of serving as a fire captain.

Lee is assigned to Station 31 on C-shift and was present alongside his wife of three years, Charlie, and his 6 month old son Cooper.

“To both of you guys, what I tell you is this, ‘You get out of things what you put in it,’” Russell said. “I have no doubt that you guys are going to do well for us.”