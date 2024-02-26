Land transactions for Feb. 12-16 Published 2:32 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Feb. 12-16:

Feb. 12

-Millicent E. Swift Wright to Brittany Allyssa Williams, for $230,000, for Lot 14 in Shiloh Creek Sector One Plat One.

-Coach Holdings LLC to Zachary Wiles, for $270,000, for Lot 36 in Saddle Run Subdivision.

-Stanford M. Mangham to Robert Chandler Holt, for $411,000, for Lot 449 in Forest Parks 4th Sector 3rd Phase.

-Harry O. Burks to Shane Merrell, for $400,000, for property in Section 15, Township 24, Range 15 East.

-Omega Realty Holdings VI LLC to Omega Rez 6E LLC, for $1,888,300, for Lot 73 in Ashley Brook, Lot 32 in Spring Gate Sector One Phase Two, Lot 22 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 2, Lot 3-69 of Chelsea Park 3rd Sector, Lot 124 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 1, Lot 84 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I, Lot 154 in Stonecreek Phase 3 Final Plat, Lot 509 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector and Lot 68 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes First Addition.

-Barbara J. Coe to Brenda S. Burnett, for $620,000, for Lot 48 in Parc at Greystone.

-Henry Earl McKay to Olivia G. Shumake, for $595,000, for Lot 12 in Haven at Greystone 1st Sector.

-Steve Diercks to Kathy H. Pitts, for $1,073,000, for Lot 906 in Greystone Legacy 9th Sector.

-Keith A. Fulgham to Jake Fulgham, for $37,490, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Brandon S. Bowling to Marynell Levine, for $250,000, for Lot 49 in High Ridge Village Phase 1.

-Windsor Court LLC to Jordynn C. Lodge, for $344,481, for Lot 3 in Windsor Court Phase 1.

-Windsor Court LLC to Cory A. Brown, for $325,225, for Lot 5 in Windsor Court Phase 1.

-Portrait Homes 17 LLC to Portrait Homes BHM LLC, for $88,000, for Lots 173 and 174 in Wynlake Phase 4B Resurvey.

-Melissa Jo Krebs to Daniel R. Gates, for $215,000, for Lot 66 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Scott Allen Turner to Gary D. Gann, for $303,000, for Lot 113 in Ridge at Stonehaven Phase I.

-Theodore Im to Tai T. Tran, for $225,000, for Lot 658 in Forest Lakes Sector 12.

-Andrew M. Lloyd to Melissa Riley Williams, for $216,500, for Lot 5 in Oakdale Estates.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Domain Timberlake Multistate LLC, for $5,331,917.80, for Lots 2-5 through 2-24, 2-29 through 2-36, and 2-37 through 2-63 in Hillsong at Mt Laurel Phase 2A Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Hunter Dawson, for $649,813, for Lot B-73 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Sarai Olvera Davis to Samuel Erasmo Olvera Munoz, for $19,500, for Lot 2 in Wild Cat Run Subdivision Resubdivision of Lot 2.

-John W. Davis to David Lawrence Lee, for $1,424,000, for Lot 2 in McMillan Resurvey.

-JRP Properties LLC to Heather Mary Hovater, for $342,000, for Lot 15 in Plantation South Sector II.

-Westover LD LLC to Bill Lunsford Construction & Development Inc., for $3,015,500, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

Feb. 13

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Rachel J. Gamache, for $461,664, for Lot 44 in Palmer Cove a Condominium Fourth Amendment.

-Janet L. Walker to Linda Davis, for $405,000, for Lot 339 in Caldwell Crossing Third Sector.

-Patricia Wood to Matthew C. Hardin, for $70,000, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Monica Stewart to Matthew Lee Thacker, for $269,900, for Lot 146 in Polo Crossings Sector I.

-Jeanne C. Smith to Elizabeth Schmidt, for $447,500, for lot 9-96 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Westervelt Company to Westervelt Realty Inc., for $100,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Embridge Fine Homes LLC to Hardy Freddy Millar Henriquez, for $515,000, for Lot 13 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Winford Homecrafters LLC to Mallory C. Click, for $1,300,000, for Lot 2-9 in View at Indian Crest Phase 2.

-Windsor Court LLC to Felix Todd, for $372,409, for Lot 1 in Windsor Court Phase 1.

-Whitney Leigh Sanders to Douglas D. Patrick, for $300,000, for Lot 3 in Bridlewood Parc Sector One.

-Nancy A. Boyd to Phillip Childers, for $93,878.76, for Lot 206 in Stonecreek Phase I Final Plat.

-Margaret V. Villeret to Melissa J. Krebs, for $235,000, for Lot 103 in Daventry Sector II Amended Plat.

-Robert E. Johnston to Mark D. Johnston, for $237,650, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-H&T Holdings LLC to Watershed Holdings LLC, for $85,920.48, for Lots 4 and 5 in Meadow Brook Professional and Medical Centre First Sector.

-Adams Homes LLC to John Edwards Shields, for $364,550, for Lot 28 in Dawsons Cove.

-James H. Todd to Robert Canning, for $56,400, for Lot 105 in Bulley Creek Farm Development 1st Sector Resurvey.

-Pierce A. George to Pierce Adam George, for $231,070, for Lot 10-6 in Whispering Pines Farms Resubdivision of Lot 10.

-Debbie Dale Hodges to Jeremiah Stephen Tilley, for $76,330, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Lara Sparks, for $743,560, for Lot 1830 in Blackridge Phase 8.

-Jennifer Hann Bryson to Mayra Silvan Reza, for $248,000, for Lot 12 in Wooddale 2nd Sector.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Eyun Jung Ki, for $680,875, for Lot 1815 in Blackridge South Phase 8.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Cory Armon Acton, for $725,796, for Lot 986 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7 Amended Plat.

-Sharon Lynn Radigan to Sharon Radigan, for $352,990, for Lot 5 in 1974 Addition to Shelby Shores Phase 1.

Feb. 14

-Nancy E. Cooper to James A. Rives, for $324,500, for Lot 13 in Meadow Brook Second Sector Second Phase.

-Jennifer Dyer Compere to Murphy Home Builders LLC, for $75,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Adria Loren Vernon to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $238,800, for Lot 52 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-Ramon Perez to City of Calera, for $75,000, for Block 271 in J.H. Dunstans Map of Calera.

-Melba Carter Yancy to Miller Cooper LLC, for $255,000, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Steven Elliott to John Louie McPhaul, for $478,000, for Lot 45 in Arbor Hill Phase I Final Plat.

-John Calvin Gallop to Brent Gilbert, for $435,000, for Lot 211 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Michael L. Herron to Charles Chandler McGiboney, for $60,000, for property in Section 13, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Windsor Court LLC to Meadow Investments LLC, for $331,378, for Lot 6 in Windsor Court Phase 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Gregory Starling, for $369,900, for Lot 16 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Cynthia Christine Love Wallace to Caul Macadamian LLC, for $245,360, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Patrick Thomas Purkey, for $319,400, for Lot 127 in Koslin Farms Phase 2 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-368 Turnberry LLC to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $510,000, for Lot 2 in Riverbend Trail Estates and property in section 17, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Linda Cave to Richard Witcher, for $67,500, for Lot 1 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.

-Stonewall Corporation to State of Alabama Department of Transportation, for $10,961.50, for property in Section 36, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

Feb. 15

-Dustin M. Murdock to IRA Innovations LLC, for $207,000, for Lot 21 in Cambridge Park Subdivision Amended Map.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Joshua Paul McFarland, for $514,703, for Lot 238 in Simms Landing Phase 2B.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Chad Carr, for $148,400, for Lot 3 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-Pamela Thrasher to Pamela Thrasher, for $878,550, for Lot 23 in Southlake First Addition.

-Mark Schuback to Kim K. Rojani, for $1,250,000, for Lot 1504 in Blackridge Phase 5.

-Shelby Springs LLC to Jerry A. Payne, for $159,300, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Annis J. Baggett to Walter L. Fultz, for $235,000, for Lot 3 in Fairview.

-Charles Newton to Tanner Whitson Cleveland, for $239,900, for property in Section 14, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Stacie Renee Muth to Gerry Snider, for $220,000, for Lot 103 in Wyndham Cottages Phase II.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Kathy Joan Carl, for $399,900, for Lot 322 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision Phase 3 Sector 3.

-Gregory M. Wolf to Chad A. Souers, for $21,500, for Lot 13 in Quail Ridge Subdivision.

-Willie Lee Rogers to Lynette K. Hamilton, for $5,000, for property in Section 1, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Addie L. McDaniel to Cidalia De Trindade, for $292,000, for Lot 341 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Amber Marie Prater to Bradford Duncan Roy, for $305,700, for Lot 401 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 1st Amended Plat.

-Green Fox LLC to Amanda Denise Prosser, for $150,000, for Lot 57 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 through 64 and Lots 89 through 104.

-Suzette Sain to Carline D. Monsees, for $415,000, for Lot 579 in Caliston at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Olaf S. Frye to Glenn R. Avery and Vicki L. Avery Trust, for $285,000, for Lot 414 in Shelby Forest Estates Resurvey No. 1.

-Beaumont Village LLC to KSS Properties LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 240 in Beaumont Village Condominium Sixth Amended Revised.

Feb. 16

-Eric Ellington to Eric Ellington, for $711,000, for Lot 2402 in Highland Lakes 24th Sector.

-Eric Ellington to Eric Ellington, for $400,000, for Lot 246 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Brian Keith Hughes to Karim Janet Leon Carlevaro, for $110,000, for Lot 6 in Shelby Forest Estates.

-Deborah Daniels to Olaf Frye, for $480,000, for Lot 938 in Eagle Point 9th Sector.

-Shaine Cody Street to Matthew Merrick, for $625,000, for Lot 151 in Brook Highland 5th Sector.

-Kenneth James Bruno to Kenneth James Bruno, for $2,988,680, for Lot 5 in St. Chalres at Greystone Phase III.

-J. Danny Stone to Danny Baker, for $7,400, for property in Section 2, Township 11, Range 18 South.

-J. Danny Stone to Daniel J. Parkinson, for $35,000, for Lot 2 in Stone Acres Final Plat.

-Timothy C. Parker to Joey L. Garner, for $110,000, for property in Section 28, Township 20, Range 4 West.

-Jacob Thomas to Megan Renee Weidner, for $215,000, for Lot 34 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes Second Addition.

-Ann Bendily to Peggy A. Lewis, for $355,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Teague Elizabeth Wright, for $482,585, for Lot 1-7 in Hillsong at Mt Laurel Phase 1 Amended Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Austin Ford, for $642,000, for Lot 707 in Grey Oaks Subdivision Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Caroline Todd Whitney to Margaret McCormick Hanson, for $400,000, for Lot 28 in Ben Creek Sector 1.

-Martha S. Wells to Macie Hill, for $280,000, for Lot 13 in Stratford Place Phase Three Amended Resurvey of Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to David M. Thrasher, for $776,256, for Lot 225 in Foothills at Blackridge Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Timberline Investments LLC to TL Development LLC, for $1,100,000, for property in Section 6, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-Johnathan Williams to Jaden Curtis, for $349,900, for Lot 170 in Forest Parks 1st Sector.

-Larry W. Salter to Dan Savoie, for $710,000, for Lot 7-39 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.

-Portrait Homes BHM LLC to Kwadwo Antwi-Fordjour, for $423,400, for Lot 192 in Wynlake Phase 4A Resurvey.

-James L. Clark to Deborah L. Clark Marital Trust, for $199,650, for Lot 14 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Five.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Ezekiel S. Barry, for $233,500, for Lot 79 in Holland Lakes Sector One Final Plat.

-Montevallo Commons LLC to Ideal Construction Group LLC, for $59,900, for Lot 2 in Montevallo Commons.

-Folmar & Associates LLP to Hendon Urban Riverchase LLC, for $14,500,000, for Lot 13 in Plaza at Riverchase.

-Benjamin K. Doerner to Jorge Luis Cacho Mendoza, for $206,200, for Lot 2 in Chanda Terrace Fourth Sector.

-Justin A. Ellis to Adria Loren Vernon, for $274,900, for Lot 7-246 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector.

-Jeffrey D. Allcorn to Jeffrey D. Allcorn, for $153,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $4,680,000, for Lots 401 through 478 in Mallard Landing Phase 4.

-Windsor Court LLC to Warhawk Properties LLC, for $328,689, for Lot 4 in Windsor Court Phase 1.

-Pugh Andrews Properties LLC to David P. Davis, for $50,000, for property in Section 35, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Cahaba Holdings LLC to Matthew Joseph White, for $414,000, for property in Section 6, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Betty Ann Weldon to Denise Weldon, for $115,000, for property in Section 1, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Dawn Grubbs to Joshua Lawley, for $20,650, for Lot 2 in Farley Family Subdivision.

-Darek Isaacs to Ronald A. Wood, for $521,000, for Lot 261 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase I.

-Docia Ann Henderson to Lydia Ann Bendily, for $235,000, for Lot 6 in Douglas Meadows.