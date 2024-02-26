Municipal police reports for Jan. 1-31 and Feb. 10-20 Published 2:36 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 1-31 and Feb. 10-20:

Alabaster

Feb. 10

-Information only from the 500 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Feb. 12

-Trespassing notice from the 200 Block of 2nd Avenue SW (government/public building).

-Alias warrant – under combined influence alcohol and alias warrant – giving false information to a police officer from the 200 Block of South McDonough Street, Montgomery.

-Harassing communications from the 8000 Block of Highway 119 (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were two miscellaneous items valued at $79.82.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were miscellaneous items valued at $16.24.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were three miscellaneous items valued at $174.90.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were four miscellaneous items valued at $27.06.

-Property damage from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (residence/home). Damaged were the top and sides of a grey Kia Seltos S valued at $100.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Damaged was the hood of a vehicle valued at $250.

Feb. 13

-Information only from the 200 Block of 5th Avenue SE (residence/home).

-Alias warrant (failure to comply with court order) from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Alias warrant FTA no insurance from Allison Bonnett Memorial at Tin Mill Road, Hueytown.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Recovered was a Samsung phone.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 9000 Block of Highway 119. Recovered was a plastic bag with 1 gram of Methamphetamine and two glass pipes with residue.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were five miscellaneous items valued at $56.29.

-Capias warrant (theft 4th) and capias warrant (fail to comply with court order) from the 5100 Block of Highway 31, Calera.

Feb. 14

-Information only from the 700 Block of 1st Street North.

-Information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Information only from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered was a Taurus pistol valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $124.56.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Waltham Abbey.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 fro the 60 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was money valued at $733.25.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 300 Block of 1st Street SW (department/discount store). Damaged were structures – other commercial/business valued at $1.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 1200 Block of Windsor Court (cyberspace). Stolen was credit/debit cards valued at $0.

-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of Barkley Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were consumable goods valued at $102.28.

-Domestic violence – third degree and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 900 Block of Burnt Pine Drive (residence/home). Stolen was computer hardware/software; Apple iPhone 7 Plus valued at $115.

-Alias/driving while license suspended from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

Feb. 15

-FTA (driving while license suspended) from the 1300 Block of Decatur Highway, Gardendale.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Long Feather Lane (residence/home).

-Lost property from Interstate 65 at mile marker 235 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a brown purse/handbag/wallet valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown). Stolen was a cell phone; Samsung Note 9 valued at $800.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Kensington Lane (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $264.06.

-Information only from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 240 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Feb. 16

-Possession of marijuana second degree from 7th Avenue NE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Distributing a private image with intent to harass, threaten, coerce from the 600 Block of 13th Avenue SW (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 9th Avenue SW (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Tanglewood Drive (residence/home).

-Harassing communications from the 1500 Block of Arrowhead Trail (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 300 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).

-Information only from the 10900 Block of Highway 119.

-Property damage from the 2000 Block of Lonesome Hen Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front driver door.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Damaged was a rear left side window and steering wheel of a Kia Optima valued at $2.

Feb. 17

-Information only from the 800 Block of Independence Drive.

-Driving under the influence – controlled substance from the 8800 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Theft of lost property 3rd degree and fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (convenience store; other/unknown).

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 100 Block of Shadow Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 34 grams of marijuana, approximately 2.1 grams of Ecstasy pills, approximately 0.4 grams of Acetaminophen/Hydrocodone; revolver MOD RG24; Cal .22 and metal grinder with marijuana residue.

-Harassing communications from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue (residence/home).

-Minor in consumption of alcohol from 1st Avenue West and Highway 17 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North (hotel/motel/etc.)

Feb. 18

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 9200 Block of Alabama Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was the passenger door of a white Toyota Highlander valued at $500.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Animal complaint from the 10th Street SW and Winterhaven Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Alias warrant FTA driving without obtaining a driver’s license from the 10900 Block of Highway 25, Calera.

-Domestic violence – harassment from the 200 Block of Forest Parkway (residence/home).

-Alias warrant FTA theft of property 4th from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Lake Lane (residence/home).

-Alias warrant (failure to comply with court order) and capias warrant (drivers license not in possession) from Highway 95 and Highway 58.

Columbiana

Jan. 1

-Public intoxication from the 100 Block of Pinehill Circle.

Jan. 3

-Info – lost firearm/info only from the 500 Block of 3rd Avenue SW, Birmingham.

-Aggravated assault non-family – other weapon from the 600 Block of Egg & Butter Road.

Jan. 4

-SI – school incident and SI – zyn pouch from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Assault from the 50 Block of Nelson Walker Road.

Jan. 5

-SI – school incident – knife from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

Jan. 7

-FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – driving while revoked from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

Jan. 8

-Info – information only from the 1000 Block of Egg & Butter Road.

-Criminal impersonation and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-Domestic violence 3rd – harassment from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

Jan. 9

-SI – school incident – fighting from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-Possession of child pornography and SI – school incident – misuse of electronic device from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-Possession of child pornography and SI – school incident – misuse of electronic device from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-Possession of child pornography from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

Jan. 10

-Info – animal attack from the 100 Block of Nelson Walker Road.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape pen from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – harassment from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

Jan. 11

-Info – information only from the 500 Block of Highway 25 West.

Jan. 12

-Info – information only – lost property from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.

Jan. 14

-POM 2 possession of marijuana and UPDP unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Old Highway 25 West near Jonesboro Circle.

-Assault third degree from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

Jan. 15

-Info – information only from the 300 Block of Depot Street.

-Info – trespass warning from the 700 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

-Info – trespass notification from the 200 Block of West College Street.

Jan. 18

-Retail theft 3rd degree from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-Info – trespassing notice issued from the 21200 Block of Highway 25.

-Cruelty to animals from the 500 Block of Mooney Road.

-Assault third degree from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

Jan. 20

-Death – structure fire from the 100 Block of Hughes Street.

-Info – domestic complaint from the 100 Block of Pinetree Circle.

-Info – animal complaint from the 1200 Block of Highway 47.

Jan. 21

-Leaving premises of gasoline sales establishment from the 1500 Block of Alabama Highway 70.

-Theft of property – information only from the 21200 Block of Highway 25.

Jan. 22

-Trespassing from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-SI – school incident – fighting from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Info – information only from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-SSA – safe streets act from the 100 Block of Water Works Street.

Jan. 23

-SI – school incident and possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident and SI – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 200 Block of Old Highway 25 East.

-SI – school incident – directing obscene language at a school board employee from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-Domestic violence – harassment from the 200 Block of Briarwood Drive.

Jan. 25

-FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-SI – school incident – harassment from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Info – suicide attempt from the 1200 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

-SI – school incident – fight from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

Jan. 26

-Receiving stolen property, less than $500 from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

Jan. 27

-Burglary 3rd degree and domestic violence 3rd (criminal mischief 3rd) from the 700 Block of Eagle Lane.

Jan. 28

-FTA – driving while suspended from the 21000 Block of Alabama Highesy 25.

Jan. 29

-FTA – driving while suspended from County Road 26 at Warren Road.

-Info – structure fire – information only from the 300 Block of Old Highway 25 East.

-SI – school incident – abuse of electronic communications from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – abuse of electronic communications from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Food stamps fraud from the 1400 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

Jan. 30

-Info – vehicle vs. deer from the 24000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Domestic violence – harassment from Town Creek Apartments.

Jan. 31

-SI – school incident – intentional threat from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – intentional from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

Montevallo

Feb. 15

-Harassment – family from Montevallo (restaurant).

-Harassment from Hicks Street (parking lot/garage).

-Larceny/theft – theft – vehicle parts, $500 or less from Main Street (commercial). Stolen was a tow hitch valued at $45.

Feb. 16

-Domestic violence third degree from Main Street (residence/home).

Feb. 18

-Property damage from Hicks Street (parking lot/garage).

Feb. 20

-Possession of marijuana second degree and resisting arrest from Main Street (highway/street). Recovered was 6.80 grams marijuana, Glock 19 Gen 5, 14 rounds of 9mm, black pistol holster and 9mm 14 round magazine valued at $523.