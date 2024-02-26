Sheriff’s reports from Feb. 2-9 Published 2:30 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Feb. 2-9:

Feb. 2

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Marc Jacobs purse valued at $250 was stolen, and a rear passenger window of a 2023 Mazda CX-5 sustained $500 in damages.

-Death investigation from the 1200 block of Altadena Rise, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 400 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Failure to obey police officer, failure to wear safety belt from Alabama 145 at Strawberry Road, Columbiana.

-Trafficking Fentanyl, failure to display insurance from Alabama 145 at Strawberry Road, Columbiana. A white rock substance in a clear plastic baggy (1.25 grams) and a white powdery substance in a clear plastic baggy (1.11 grams) were recovered.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 69, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 23000 block of Alabama 145, Columbiana. A 2016 Kubota RTV-X900WL-H valued at $20,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 5000 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Theft of lost property from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. An iPhone 14 Pro valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Duty upon striking vehicle from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. A 2018 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 28000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Identity theft from the 10 block of Wentworth, Birmingham. A total of 55,000 American Airlines miles valued at $1,623 were stolen.

-Criminal trespass from the 0-10 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 0-10 block of Walker Run, Alabaster.

-Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement from the 100 block of Shady Trail, Alabaster.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. Christmas items valued at $10.19, food items valued at $27 and cigarettes valued at $8 were stolen.

-Possession of a forged instrument from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. Two counterfeit $20 bills that say “For motion picture purposes” were confiscated.

Feb. 3

-Public intoxication from the 80 block of Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 2400 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. A left plastic underside of a rear bumper was damaged.

-Criminal trespass first degree from the 700 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Bigamy from the 3000 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 10000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A Nintendo Switch valued at $300, assortment of children’s clothing and shoes (value unknown) and a pack of cigarettes valued at $7 were stolen.

-Burglary, criminal mischief from the 2600 block of Buttewoods Drive, Birmingham. A window latch sustained $50 in damages and a Hopper window sustained $400 in damages.

-Fire investigation from the 3500 block of Shelby County 331, Shelby. A residential trailer was damaged.

-Receiving stolen property first degree, attempting to elude from the 60 block of Carlisle Road, Vincent. A Kawasaki Mule Pro ATV was stolen.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 4000 block of Old Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

Feb. 4

-Domestic investigation from the 4000 block of Bent River Lane, Birmingham.

-Obstructing justice using false identity from Shelby County 17 and Maylene Lane, Alabaster.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-DUI-alcohol from the 10000 block of U.S. 280, Westover.

-Property damage from Alabama 25 near the 154.92-mile marker, Vandiver. A 2000 Hyundai Accent was damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items totaling $55.56 were stolen.

-Sexual extortion, harassing communications from the 400 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo.

Feb. 5

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Willow Leaf Circle, Wilsonville.

-Harassment from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence second degree-assault second degree, domestic violence third degree-menacing from the 2400 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana.

-Property damage from the 500 block of Valley View Road, Indian Springs.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 437, Sterrett.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1000 block of Belvedere Cove, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 5000 block of Hawthorne Place, Chelsea.

-Theft fourth degree from the 100 block of Pure Leaf Drive, Wilsonville. A Frigidaire stainless steel microwave valued at $250 and a garbage disposal valued at $75 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from Piggly Wiggly at 211 West College St., Columbiana.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Receiving stolen property fourth degree from Shelby County 99 at Richard Porter Drive, Shelby. An “Ohana Way” street sign was confiscated.

Feb. 6

-Property damage from the 5200 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A 2016 Ford Fusion front bumper, grill and headlight assembly were damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 30 block of Helms Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 70 block of Barnett Street, Montevallo.

-Miscellaneous incident from Your Car Guy Ronnie at 820 U.S. 31 S., Alabaster.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 29 Lake Davidson Lane, Helena at The Depot Deli and Grill.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 6300 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-SORNA violation from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous incident from Kelley Creek Road, Vincent.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Katy Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, interference of a domestic violence emergency call from the 100 block of Nelson Circle, Montevallo.

-Harassment communications from the 200 block of Highland Ridge Cove, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1000 block of Eagle Lake Circle, Birmingham.

-Harassment communication from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 280 East and Dunnavant Valley Road. Marijuana in a white plastic bag (4 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 100 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast, Alabaster. Suspected ecstasy (approximately 0.4 gram), marijuana (approximately 21 grams) and a scale with narcotics residue were confiscated; and a Glock 20 10-millimeter firearm was recovered.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of McDonald Road, Wilsonville. An audio recording was confiscated.

Feb. 7

-Domestic investigation from the 70 block of Aleah Lane, Wilsonville.

-Burglary, criminal mischief from the 4800 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A single pane residential window sustained $200 in damages, and a floor-mounted safe sustained $250 in damages.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 40 block of Chelsea Point Drive, Chelsea. A passenger side mirror of a 2024 Toyota vehicle was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1200 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 at the 10-mile marker, Birmingham.

-Vehicle breaking and entering, criminal mischief from the 0-10 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. A 2018 Dodge Charger was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham at Farmers Insurance. A 3’ by 5’ Farmers Insurance logo rug valued at $260 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 20 block of Florey Street, Vincent.

Feb. 8

-Public intoxication from the 0 block of John Sparkman, Vincent.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Hawthorne Street, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Spider Lily Lane, Maylene.

-Criminal mischief from the 500 block of Chelsea Station Circle, Chelsea. A piece of red yard pot decor valued at $80 was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Taser probes and a cartridge were confiscated.

Feb. 9

-Theft by deception from the 2000 block of Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham. Money scammed from Bitcoin and Walmart scans totaling $16,500 was stolen.

-DUI from Cahaba Beach Road and East Inverness Parkway, Birmingham.

-Missing person from the 130 block of Lenox Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Salisbury Lane, Birmingham.

-Criminal trespassing from the 300 block of Shelby County 45, Sterrett.

-Criminal trespassing from Sterrett Drive, Sterrett.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4000 block of Park Crossings Drive, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Bream Cove Road, Columbiana. A total of $30,000 was stolen.

-Rape first degree from the 200 block of Chesser Reserve Drive, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Criminal trespassing from the 100 block of Sterrett Drive, Sterrett.

-Violation of protection order from the 100 block of Forest Parkway, Alabaster.