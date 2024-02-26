Spain Park remains undefeated with win over Mountain Brook Published 10:03 am Monday, February 26, 2024

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

HOOVER – After a perfect start to the season, the Spain Park Jaguars hoped to keep their momentum going as they rolled into a matchup with the Mountain Brook Spartans on Thursday, Feb. 22.

The Jags won each of their first seven matches of the season entering the crosstown battle, including their most recent win, a 4-0 shutout victory over the Briarwood Christian Lions.

They were also riding high off their first-place finish in the Lakeshore Shootout Gold Division as they won the prestigious tournament by beating James Clemens 3-0 before taking back-to-back 7-0 wins over Spanish Fort and Georgia’s White County.

In addition, Spain Park hadn’t allowed a goal in any of its last four matches as the defense has found its form to start the season.

While the Jags’ impressive start has them at No. 2 in the Class 7A girls soccer coaches poll, a big test stood across the way from them in the form of Class 6A’s top side: Mountain Brook.

The Spartans entered the matchup undefeated after earning one win and two draws against a trio of Class 7A foes in the Southern Shootout followed by a 2-1 win over Briarwood.

That set the stage for a big battle, and Spain Park passed the test in front of it with flying colors.

The Jags fired a pair of goals past the Spartans defense, which was the most goals that Mountain Brook had allowed in 2024.

On the other end of the field, Spain Park kept the Spartans scoreless for the first time since Feb. 10 to earn its fifth straight clean sheet and sixth in seven matches this season.

In the end, the Jags walked away with the 2-0 victory to remain perfect in 2024 and keep their momentum going.

Spain Park will need that momentum as they prepare for their second straight match against a top-ranked opponent in the coaches poll.

This time, the Jags will face the top side in Class 7A as they will host Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. in a battle of undefeated sides.