Thompson extends win streak to four with wins over Helena, Oneonta Published 9:42 am Monday, February 26, 2024

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

ALABASTER – The Thompson Warriors continued their strong recent run of form with back-to-back home wins over the Helena Huskies and Oneonta Redskins.

The Warriors defeated Helena 1-0 on Thursday, Feb. 22 before dominating for a 5-1 win over Oneonta on Friday, Feb. 23 at Thompson High School.

Riding high off of victories over McAdory and Hewitt-Trussville, Thompson came into its matchup with Helena with a 3-3 record. A win in the county battle would give the Warriors a winning record and extend the win streak to five matches in a row.

Thompson came out determined to do just that, but it met a formidable test in the Huskies.

In the end, the Warriors broke the deadlock with the lone goal of the night and held Helena scoreless throughout the match to turn in a clean sheet and secure the victory.

The Warriors used that 1-0 win to help further grow their momentum ahead of a Friday night showdown with Oneonta.

Thompson entered the match with a three-classification advantage over their visitors, and it showed that gap throughout the night in a dominant victory.

The Warriors matched their season-high goal total with five in the match against Oneonta. They previously set that mark with a 5-1 win over McAdory on Feb. 13.

Like that match against the Yellow Jackets, Thompson did concede a goal, but it made sure not to let any more shots find the back of the net.

That gave the Warriors a 5-1 win at home, extending their win streak to four matches in a row.

Thompson is now 5-3 on the season thanks to its recent success, and it will look to keep rolling and extending its unbeaten run with a match against the Benjamin Russell Wildcats on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at Thompson High School.