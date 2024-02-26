Thompson scores 10 in dominant win over Oneonta Published 3:41 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

1 of 30

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

ALABASTER – The Thompson Warriors bounced back in a big way with a 10-0 win over the Oneonta Redskins on Friday, Feb. 23 at Thompson High School.

Entering the match, the Warriors had a 5-3 record that included wins over Chelsea, Helena, and Stanhope Elmore. In addition, they went 2-1 at the Southern Shootout as they defeated St. Paul’s Episcopal and Daphne for a pair of 7A wins.

However, Thompson had just fallen in a tough road test at the Homewood Patriots in its most recent match on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The Warriors lost 3-1 to the No. 2 team in Class 6A in the Patriots.

That meant Thompson entered the Friday night home match looking to regain its positive momentum, and that’s exactly what it did.

The Warriors exerted their dominance over their Class 4A opposition by scoring early and often throughout the match.

Thompson progressively grew its lead over Oneonta and set a new season-high for goals by hitting double-figures for the first time in the 2024 season.

On the other side of the field, the Warriors defense held strong and didn’t allow a single goal from the visitors all game long.

That allowed Thompson to earn its first mercy rule win of the season with a 10-0 victory.

The win was the fifth clean sheet of the year for the Warriors, and they have now won five of their six matches without allowing a goal.

The win takes Thompson to 6-3 on the season and gets the Warriors back in the win column for the fourth time in the last five matches.

Thompson will look to keep that form going with a road showdown against Decatur on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.