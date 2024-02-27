Amphitheater Road widening project scheduled for completion on March 15 Published 4:02 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The ongoing construction project on Amphitheater Road that promises to improve traffic safety and make way for additional area amenities is nearing completion according to an announcement released by the city of Pelham across its social media accounts on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

That project, which has now widened Amphitheater Road in Pelham, has seen progress over the course of last year as the road has received upgrades in the form of both a dedicated left turn lane along the entire length of the road and a 10-foot-wide pedestrian and biking lane.

In addition, city officials indicate that the road’s widening has resulted in a general increase in the safety of the travel lanes when it comes to through-traffic.

“The project improves traffic safety by providing wider lanes and a center turn lane separating oncoming traffic,” said Michael Eddington, Pelham’s city engineer and the deputy director of development services and public works. “(It includes) an 11-foot wide two-cycle/pedestrian lane that connects to the recently constructed bike lanes on State Park Road (and features) improved lighting and additional drainage structures.”

With Chilton Contractors, Inc having been chosen to construct the project through a competitive bidding process at the cost of more than $3.16 million, work is now underway to complete the final stages of the project.

Currently, work to apply road striping and signage that includes the presence of a crosswalk at the intersection of Amphitheater Road and Canopy Trail is moving toward completion with more aspects of the project soon slated to approach the finish line.

“The striping work is not finished (yet),” Eddington said. “Some items are remaining, including bike lane markings, raised reflective markers, painted median cross-hatchings and adjustments to the existing stripes on State Park Road.”

The striping work, once fully completed, will serve to firmly define the lanes of traffic on the road including the establishment of the westbound lane and the eastbound lane’s left and right turn lanes.

Turn arrows and a stop bar are also meant to be established at the intersection of Amphitheater Road and State Park Road in addition to the double white line that will indicate the new biking lane’s presence.

After being in progress for some time, the widening project is among the latest construction efforts in the city that seek to accommodate for the growth of the local area and adapt the road to increased rates of traffic.

“The improvements were needed to accommodate additional traffic related to The Canopy (Apartment Complex) and plan for additional events at the Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena,” Eddington said. “The city also included the Pelham Greenway Trail in the project, which adds a pedestrian and cyclist lane.”

When complete, the Pelham Greenway Trail will connect Pelham City Park with Oak Mountain State Park.

According to Eddington, the estimated completion date for the project is tentatively set for Friday, March 15.