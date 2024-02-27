Chelsea fires seven past Cullman in shutout victory Published 4:20 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

CHELSEA – Fresh off taking the No. 3 ranking in the Class 7A boys soccer poll, the Chelsea Hornets continued their strong start to the season with a dominant 7-0 win over the Cullman Bearcats on Monday, Feb. 26 at Chelsea High School.

After the teams settled into the game, Grant Saether created the first chance of the game 12 minutes in with a cross across the penalty box that Luke Miller buried in the top of the net to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead.

20 minutes later, the Hornets drew a penalty inside the box to set themselves up for another scoring chance. Kaleb Bass converted the spot kick to double the lead.

Chelsea quickly got upfield and Javier Rivera-Miranda scored from right in front of the goal to make it 3-0.

After the break, Miller helped fuel the Hornets offense by creating the next three scores.

After ending up the receiving end of a Saether set-up in the first half, Miller returned the favor by sending the ball into the box and allowing Saether to make the move and score the fourth goal of the night.

The pair then connected again less than 10 minutes later to go up 5-0 after Saether chipped in a Miller cross.

Miller then found Max Wever shortly afterwards who scored a massive goal to make the score 6-0.

Only three minutes later, Jacob Cano linked up with Wever for his second straight goal to finish off the scoring.

In the end, the Hornets walked away with the 7-0 win and improved to 7-1-1 on the season.

Saether ended the night with two goals and an assist, joining Wever on two goals on the night. Miller had a goal and three assists in a four-point performance.

Chelsea will hope to carry that momentum into area play on Friday, Mar. 1 as they travel to Oak Mountain for a 7 p.m. contest.