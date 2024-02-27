Montevallo boys, girls soccer earn wins over Holt, Minor Published 3:47 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

The Montevallo Bulldogs continued their solid start to the soccer season as the varsity boys and girls each earned a pair of wins over the Minor Tigers and Holt Ironmen.

The girls entered the matchups with a 3-2-1 record looking to improve on those results.

To do that, they would need to travel to Minor and prevail on the road.

The Bulldogs offense fired three goals past the Tigers to establish a commanding advantage over the hosts.

To add to that, Montevallo surrendered just one goal to Minor, securing the 3-1 win away from home.

The Bulldogs took that win into their first area match against Holt and used that momentum to their advantage.

Montevallo took advantage of playing at home to shut out the Ironmen and set up its offense for success.

The Bulldogs not only scored one goal but three to earn the 3-0 win to earn a win in the area opener.

While the varsity girls used the wins to improve to 5-2-1, the varsity boys entered the set of games with a 3-4 record in search of getting back above .500.

Montevallo got off to a strong start with a dominant win at Minor.

The Bulldogs controlled the game from start to finish, keeping the Tigers from scoring during the entire match to earn a clean sheet.

On offense, Montevallo fired eight goals past the Minor defense to cruise to a commanding 8-0 victory.

With their third straight win, the Bulldogs entered area play on a high note as they battled Holt at home.

Montevallo’s offense scored three goals to take control of the area opener against the Ironmen.

Holt scored one goal in response but struggled to match the Bulldogs’ goal-scoring, which helped Montevallo remain in front.

In the end, the Bulldogs secured the 3-1 victory to earn a winning record for the first time this season and claim a 1-0 record in area play.

The boys soccer team will return to action against Sipsey Valley in another area match on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

As for the girls, they will take the field again on Friday, Mar. 1 against the Fultondale Wildcats on the road at 5:30 p.m.