New Pelham playground nearing completion Published 3:42 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Families in Pelham will soon have a new location to spend their days once Pelham’s latest playground finishes construction in the coming weeks.

Located at the Pelham City Park and installed beside the city’s splash pad and dog park, Pelham’s newest playground will soon be the site of the laughter and play indicative of a new state-of-the-art playground.

“We plan to finish the installation by the end of March with a soft opening once it is complete, then a ribbon cutting shortly after,” Pelham’s Parks and Recreation Director Brian Cooper said.

The new playground will feature a number of activities, games and additive installations that include an arch swing, zip track, a merry-go-round and a net climber with a slide.

The area will also be complete with 2-5 and 5-12 play units and traditional style swing sets that will incorporate an integrated shade area.

These amenities have been brought to Pelham families through budgeted expenses planned for by the city in the amount of $900,000 that was aided with a grant through GameTime that amounted to a total of $250,000.

“Pelham has been planning for a new playground for a few years,” Cooper said. “It was approved by City Council with the approval of the Fiscal Year 2024 budget. We are very excited to bring another great amenity to the residents and visitors of Pelham.”

GameTime is a designer and supplier of commercial playgrounds, custom play spaces and outdoor fitness equipment. Located out of Fort Payne, they are known for partnering with local and national entities toward the creation of “healthy, active communities for this generation and the next.”

Although the city projects that the playground will be completed by the end of March, there is still work that remains to be completed.

According to Cooper, the shade, safety surface and areas of concrete work still remain unfinished and are next on the list to be completed.