Calera development site receives SEEDS Act grant Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – 58 INC, Shelby County’s economic development corporation, was named a recipient in the first round of Alabama’s Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy (SEEDS) Act Grant for a 133-acre site off AL-25 west of downtown Calera. This industrial site development program is part of Governor Ivey’s “Game Plan” assisting communities to develop more industry-ready sites and compete on a global level.

“We are excited about the opportunity SEEDS funding will give us,” said Mayor Jon Graham, city of Calera. “This grant will help us continue to develop high-quality industrial sites and recruit skilled, high-paying jobs to the city of Calera.”

Awarded funding, along with a local dollar-to-dollar match, will be used to do civil engineering studies on the Calera Davis Site in Calera owned in part by city and its Industrial Development Board (IDB). These studies are necessary for 58 INC to market the site and recruit new manufacturing jobs for the community.

“The Industrial Development Board is grateful for the opportunity and partnership of the city, 58 INC, and the state as we all look to develop the employment centers of Calera’s future,” said Calera Industrial Development Board Chair Mitt Schroeder.

58 INC was one of 29 grant recipients from across the state, with a total of $30.1 million in grant dollars allocated statewide.