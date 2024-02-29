Friday Nights at the Cove set to return to Montevallo in April Published 1:01 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – The last Friday night of each month in Montevallo will once again be host to evenings of entertainment thanks to the return of a community favorite event series starting on Friday, April 26.

Beginning on the last Friday in April, Friday Nights at the Cove will make its annual return to Owl’s Cove Park located at 737 Main Street in Montevallo and feature the samplings of live music and local flavor that have made it a tested tradition for the city.

As in past years, each event will take place on the last Friday of each month from April to July and will see music performances start at 6:30 p.m. each evening. Admission is free for all attendants and all visitors are welcome.

“Friday Nights at the Cove season will be here before you know it,” read a statement from Montevallo Main Street. “Our bands are booked, and we are seeking four sponsors to support this wonderful annual concert series.”

As announced, the musical guests that will highlight each evening are as follows:

Mother May I – April 26

Common Ground – May 31

DreamCatcher – June 28

Twelve – July 26

Although bands for each event have been scheduled and announced, the event is still looking to solidify sponsors for each night’s event.

“Each sponsor is invited to choose a date and is welcome to set up a booth at the event to let the audience know about (their) business,” read an announcement by Montevallo Main Street.

Friday Nights at the Cove is presented and organized by Montevallo Main Street and was initially formed as a way to raise awareness for Montevallo’s Owl Cove Park.

Those interested in learning more may contact Montevallo Main Street via email at mainstreet@cityofmontevallo.com or by phone at 205-597-9322.