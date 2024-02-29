Helena announces date for annual Spring Clean-Up event Published 8:36 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

By MACKENZEE SIMMS | Staff Writer

HELENA – On Saturday, March 2 from 8 a.m. to noon, Helena’s annual Spring Clean-Up event will bring together teams of volunteers and community members to work together to enhance the beauty of Helena.

Hosted by the Helena Beautification Board, the Spring Clean-up initiative will parade through various locations starting with The Caboose before dispersing to dedicated areas such as Lee Springs Park, Old Town and Helena City Hall.

“We are thrilled to invite all Helena residents to join us for our Spring Clean-Up event,” said Rebekah Henderson, chairperson of the Helena Beautification Board. “This is a great chance for community members to come together, make a positive impact and showcase our collective pride in our city.”

According to Helena City Councilmember Chris VanCleave, the Spring Clean-Up is the perfect day for community service and environmental stewardship.

“The event provides an excellent opportunity for individuals and groups to contribute to the betterment of our community while enjoying the camaraderie of working together towards a common goal,” VanCleave said.

In addition to contributing to the betterment of Helena, the Helena Beautification Board intends for the Spring Clean-Up event to provide an opportunity for students to earn community service hours and fulfill community service requirements.

The city of Helena will provide water to all of the participants and advises volunteers to bring work gloves, comfortable clothing and any necessary gardening tools for the clean-up activities.