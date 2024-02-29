Montevallo Main Street Players prepare premiere of new play for 2024 season Published 1:10 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Montevallo Main Street Players, who are well underway in their preparations for the 2024 season, will officially kick off this year’s slate of productions with a presentation of a world premiere.

For their first show of the season, MMSP will present the world premiere of “Fireball,” written by playwright Norman McMillan, March 8-9 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m. Productions will take place at the Parnell Memorial Library Theater.

“Fireball” is based on the memoir of the same name which was co-written by Hazel Lindsey and Julia McMillan Walker, a sister of the playwright.

The play is focused on the real-life story of Hazel Lindsey, a Tennessee plowgirl who survived poverty, abuse and eleven different husbands while only having one year of formal education and the strength of her own determination, hard work and natural intelligence with which to forge what became a remarkable life.

“As a young girl, she plowed (with) a mule and cut timber like a man, and she even built a house for her mother and siblings,” read a summary from MMSP. “As an adult she owned her own restaurant, ran an upholstery shop, played guitar, sang and buck-danced at country jubilees. (She also) owned a huge flea market complex outside of Sweetwater, Tennessee. She even had a small role in the film, ‘October Sky.’”

The show is formatted as a “one-woman show” and follows large sections of Lindsey’s life.

“This is Fireball’s story,” said Gwendolyn Treptow, president of MMSP. “Although Fireball’s life started out hard with poverty and abuse, in the end, Fireball was able to say, ‘All-in-all it’s been a pretty good life, no matter how bad things get, you can overcome and be happy.’”

Lindsey, who saw the book telling her story published in 2015, passed away in February 2016.

Norman McMillan has been a member of the MMSP since 1972 and has also been cited as the author of “Distant Son: An Alabama Boyhood” and a collection of short stories titled, “The Gold-Plated Scarab.”

Norman has also written the plays “Against A Copper Sky,” which is a one-man show about the life of Truman Capote and “Ashes of Roses,” which is based on the stories of Alabama writer Mary Ward Brown. Norman also carries the credit of being a retired English professor at the University of Montevallo.

Following the performance on March 10, MMSP will host a gala that will include a catered meal, drinks and a question and answer session with Norman McMillan, Julie McMillan Walker and Ingrid McGraw, the lead actress of the play.

Tickets for the gala, which include admission to that night’s performance are limited but currently available for purchase at Our.show/fireballgala2024.

Tickets for all shows may be purchased online at Our.show/fireball2024.

Representatives of MMSP wish to notify audiences that the show may not be suitable for all ages and will feature language and coverage of sensitive subject matter that some may find unsuitable.

Copies of “Fireball: The true story of a Tennessee plowgirl who overcame poverty, abuse and eleven husbands with wit, wisdom and tenacity” can be purchased wherever books are sold, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The audio book is also available through Audible.

MMSP has also announced the other shows and dates for their 2024 season:

– “Moonlight and Magnoloias:” by Ron Hutchinson – June 6-9

– “A Wrinkle in Time:” Adapted by Morgan Gould – Sept. 12-15

– “A Christmas Carol:” Adapted by Paul Barnes – Dec. 5-8

Those who would like to know more about the Montevallo Main Street Players, or who would like to get involved with the group are encouraged to visit the organization’s website at Montevallomainstreetplayers.com or their Facebook page at Facebook.com/montevallomainstreetplayers.