Shelby Humane Society to host Bark and Wine benefit at Windwood Equestrian Published 3:11 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

By RACHEL RAIFORD | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Shelby County Humane Society will host their annual Bark and Wine benefit on Saturday, April 6 from 6-10 p.m. The Shelby Humane Society’s Board of Directors has partnered with Windwood Equestrian in Pelham to host the benefit.

Windwood Equestrian is located at 4848 Highway 11, Pelham, AL.

The benefit will include live music, dancing, cocktails, dinner and a live, silent auction. All proceeds will be directed to the Shelby County Humane Society. This benefit is the largest fundraiser for the Humane Society, and this year’s will be the 15th annual iteration of the event. To reserve a table of eight the cost is $1,750, with individual tickets also being offered.

“The continuing success of our organization is due in large measure to the consistent support of our individual donors,” read an announcement from Shelby Humane regarding the event.

According to Shelby Humane’s website, their mission is to care for homeless, abused and neglected animals while educating the community to increase awareness to the responsibility of animal ownership and protection. They are always looking for foster homes and volunteers for their residents.

Funds raised from the benefit will go toward important efforts, such as the shelter’s transport program. The transport program allows animals to be taken to shelters that do not have an abundance of animals. To learn more information about Shelby Humane and their mission, visit their website Shelbyhumane.org.

Those interested in purchasing tables or tickets to the benefit may visit Web.charityengine.net/Default.aspx?webFormFriendlyUrlToken=/barkandwine2024.