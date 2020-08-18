Pelham Council candidates to meet in online forum

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

PELHAM — Candidates for Pelham City Council will participate in a public forum to be streamed live via Zoom Webinar and Facebook Live on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 5-7 p.m.

The forum, which will also be recorded via Zoom, is sponsored by The Exchange Club of Shelby County and The Shelby County Reporter.

“The purpose of the Candidate Forum is to give Pelham voters an opportunity to hear candidates discuss the issues of importance to them in this election,” read an official invitation letter that was sent to each candidate. “The candidates will answer questions submitted by the public during this moderated event. Questions will be provided to all candidates prior to the forum.”

Voters attending the forum will have an opportunity to submit questions to the candidates via Eventbrite registration or Tinyurl.com/Pelham2020. Written questions will not be accepted during the forum.

Questions will cover one of six categories, including the following:

Growing the economy — marketing and business development, moving Pelham forward

Fiscal responsibility — budget, finance, taxes

Quality of life — housing, community development, schools, etc.

Infrastructure — road projects, utilities, services

Public safety — community relations, transparency, cultural relations (diversity)

Public health — healthcare, social services

Voters may submit questions to the planning committee up until Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. via the websites PelhamCouncilForum2020.Eventbrite.com or Tinyurl.com/Pelham2020. There is no guarantee that any given question will be used.

“Any questions submitted via the website will be confidential with no identifying information forwarded to the candidates,” the letter stated. “This allows voters to ask questions in a more private manner because it guarantees anonymity. All questions are screened by the Planning Committee to ensure that questions are applicable to all candidates, are not personal in nature, and address subjects relevant to this forum.”