Fall Carnival taking place in lieu of fair

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA — The Shelby County Fair is not being held in its traditional form this year due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. In its place, the Kiwanis Club of Columbiana is holding a Fall Carnival from Aug. 25-29.

“We are sad to announce that the traditional Shelby County Fair will not be held this year due to COVID-19,” read a post on the Shelby County Fair’s official Facebook page. “We will be sponsoring a Fall Carnival with our new midway company, James Gang Amusements.”

The Fall Carnival is taking place from Aug. 25-29 at 6 p.m. nightly, at the same location as the fair, the Shelby County Exhibition Center in Columbiana. The center is located at 86 Argo Road, just off West College Street (Alabama 70).

Standard admission and parking are free.

Armbands are $15 per person from Tuesday through Thursday, and $20 on Friday and Saturday. The event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Columbiana.