Group to host BBQ drive-thru for frontline workers

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA — A group of volunteers will show their appreciation for frontline workers on Saturday, Oct. 17 by giving away rib plates drive-thru style in the overflow parking lot of the Shelby County Courthouse.

Dale Lucas, the city of Columbiana director of environmental services / planning and zoning director, is partnering with Columbiana Senior Center Director Ali Payne, Director of Streets and Maintenance Allen Reynolds, Charlene Tucker and Kayce and Owen Watkins to prepare plates that day from noon until 3 p.m. or while supplies last.

The group is affectionately known as “The City Chefs.”

“We’ll start serving the plates at 12,” Lucas said. “We’ve had various people in the community donate to this. We appreciate the donations, and the money was well spent. It was a true blessing.”

Plates will include ribs, baked beans and cole slaw. In order to receive a rib plate, frontline workers should have either their uniform or identification with them. Law enforcement, first responders, medical workers and rescue workers are welcome.

A special tent will be set up in the overflow lot of the courthouse, which is the lot located nearest to Old Mill Square (the Shelby County Arts Council building). Participants will line up in their vehicles drive-thru style to receive their plates.

Lucas and a different group cooked Boston Butts for elderly and immunocompromised residents back in March, and Lucas said there was $750 left over from that cookout.

“All of us have a big heart for Columbiana and all the frontline workers,” he said. “I understand what everybody’s going through, and the risk going on medical calls or answering emergency law enforcement calls. We just want to show our appreciation.”