Impact Food Drive underway until Nov. 1

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

A food drive is already underway with the goal of serving at-risk students and families in the Columbiana, Shelby and Wilsonville areas.

The Tri-City Impact Team— a community coalition focused on the prevention of substance abuse and mental health issues targeting the three aforementioned areas—is holding its Impact Food Drive through Nov. 1.

“We definitely know the times that we are in and what parents are dealing with, so we wanted to try to figure out how can we give back to the community and how we can help families that are struggling with food,” said Zina Cartwell, prevention director with Central Alabama Wellness.

Donation bins are set up at different locations throughout the communities, including Columbiana Food Mart (21553 Alabama 25), Beeswax Outdoors (25747 Alabama 145), Spring Creek Grocery in Shelby (4634 Shelby County 71) and Shelby Country Store (4155 Shelby County 47). In addition, Cartwell said other local groups, such as the Shelby County High School Peer Helpers, are doing food drives that are feeding into the Impact Food Drive.

The drive is a first for the relatively new Tri-City Impact Team, which was developed last year under the umbrella of Compact 2020 and involves several local organizations. Similar teams are set up across Shelby County.

“One of our goals as the Impact Team is to support at-risk students and their families,” Cartwell said, adding, “If anyone wants to host a food drive to feed into the one already going on, they are more than welcome to do so. We are welcoming every part of the community. We know it’s going to students who are in need of food.”

For more information about how to participate, contact Cartwell at 205-728-8454 or zcartwell@centralalabamawellness.org.