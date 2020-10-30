Divorces for the week of Oct. 25, 2020
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Aug. 22-Sept. 20 and Oct. 2-15:
-Kourtney Nichole-Kiker King, of Sterret, and Stuart Rolland King, of Birmingham.
-Alysha Gayle Rader, of Ocala, Fla., and Matthew Blake Rader, of Pelham.
-Ryan Provost, of Alabaster, and Whitney Peeples, of Alabaster.
-Jennifer Mayo Hutchinson, of Birmingham, and Nathael Clay Hutchinson, of Birmingham.
-Megan Northern Lann, of Sterrett, and Michael Shawn Lann, of Sterrett.
-William Watson, of Calera, and Dana Watson, of Hattiesburg, Miss.
-Paul Davis, of Wilsonville, and Kacey Davis, of Alabaster.
-Tyler Blake Allison, of Guin, and Emily Anderson Allison, of Calera.
-Jillian Price McDonald, of Calera, and Scotty Earl McDonald, of Calera.
-Charlotte Hewlett, of Montevallo, and Kakawana Hewlett, of Yazoo City Miss.
-Monica Robinson, of Calera, and John Robinson, of Alabaster.
-Frances Mead, of Vincent, and Steven Mead, of Vincent.
-Patricia Castaneda Shunnarah, of Birmingham, and Jimmy Joseph Shunnarah, of Pelham.
-Keely Beery, of Pelham, and Brett Berry, of Helena.
-Karen Lunsford Stough, of Chelsea, and Terry Wayne Stough, of Chelsea.
-Pamela Capps, of Birmingham, and Donald Keith Capps, of Birmingham.
-Ashley Hankins Ahrens, of Hoover, and William Brand Ahrens, of Hoover.
-Jamie Nicole Carter, of Prattville, and Ryan David Carter, of Pelham.
-Dana Lynn Ray, of Columbiana, and William Robert Ray, of Wilsonville.
-Kenneth Douglas Blake, of Montevallo, and Tammy Dement Blake, of Thomasville.
-Lauren Moss, of Calera, and Michael Wayne Moody, Jr., of Birmingham.
-Darrell Dewayne Goodwin, of Montevallo, and Brittany Louise Goodwin, of Clanton.
-Michael Klinner, of Columbiana, and Madeline Klinner, of Wilsonville.
-Robert R. Gettig, of Alabaster, and Doreen Regina Gettig, of Alabaster.
-Sabrina White, of Chelsea, and Wesley Hugh White, of Chelsea.
-James Gregory Campbell, of Birmingham, and Amy Lyn White, of Milledgeville, Ga.
-Chelsea Nicole Roper, of Montevallo, and Jarrod Austin Lawley, of Montevallo.
-John David Mundt, III, of Birmingham, and Leslie Dawn Mundt, of Birmingham.
-Sandra P. Garcia, of Hoover, and Stelio M. Garcia, of Hoover.
-Tracy Reeva Hastings, of Wilsonville, and Claude Christopher Hastings, of Pell City.
-Marcus Adrian Bush, of Calera, and Krystal Renee Phillips, of Maylene.
-Bryan Tate, of Pelham, and Melissa Tate, of Helena.
-Tina Blackmom Boothe, of Wilsonville, and Charles Edward Boothe, of Wilsonville.
-Angela Shannon, of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Neal Shannon, of Birmingham.
-Robin Simmons Willard, of Alabaster, and David William Willard, of Ashland.
-Heather Nicole Crittenden, of Hoover, and Chad Crittenden, of Hoover.
-Brittany Harig Keel, of Calera, and Ryan Seth Keel, of Calera.
-Lindsey Marie Walker, of Kimberly, and Michael Clayton Walker, of Gardendale.
-Tamecca Smith, of Northport, and Jeremy McDaniel, of Selma.
-James Odis Jones, of Helena, and Valerie Caldwell Jones, of Helena.
-Sandra Katherine Wilson-Mott, of Chelsea, and Timothy Ray Mott, of Birmingham.
-Elizabeth Anne Key, of Sterrett, and Kellen Hekman Slager, of Columbiana.
-Anna Olivia Brownson, of Alabaster, and Richard Cody Brownson, of Alabaster.
