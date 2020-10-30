Old Baker Farm celebrates successful season

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

HARPERSVILLE — 2020 has thrown its share of curveballs to local business owners, and farmers are no exception. Fortunately, Old Baker Farm in Harpersville has seen good crowds despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent rain.

The farm celebrated its Festival Weekend on Oct. 24-25, which represents the peak of the fall season at the patch. While rain kept most of the people away on Saturday, Sunday’s attendance helped to make up for the loss.

“We had a great Sunday. It was wonderful. So many people came that we ran out of pumpkins,” said co-owner Pam Baker of Old Baker Farm. “Several families got their arm bands back, and we gave them free passes for any day this week. Rain is a big variable in any agritourism business, especially a pumpkin patch.”

Festival Weekend is described as a “living history / celebration of harvest.” This year featured demonstrations about World War I and native American life, the latter of which focused on the Creek Indians. Baker described the Creek Indians who participated as “very wonderful, intelligent historians that demonstrate native American living.”

Close to 50 arts and crafts vendors featuring only handmade items were present for Festival Weekend. Live music consisted of bluegrass as well as Christian music. Sunday morning kicked off with a church service for which Briarwood Christian youth band One Step Closer provided music.

Baker was pleased with the turnout to the Pumpkin Patch this fall, going back to opening weekend, which was held Sept. 26. The farm remains open through Oct. 31 of each year, opening weekdays from 3-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9-5, closing at dark.

“The first weekend and the second weekend were absolutely amazing,” Baker said. “We’ve never had that many people come to our farm that early.”

Cowboy Weekend followed on Oct. 10-11. Hurricane Delta dumped rain over the area Saturday, and the farm was still muddy on Sunday, but the crowds still showed up even though attendance was down from normal.

Baker expressed appreciation for those who made Old Baker Farm part of their fall plans for 2020.

“The Bakers are very grateful to everyone that comes to my farm because they are helping me to hang onto the farm itself, because without cash flow we would not make it,” she said.

For more information, visit Oldbakerfarm.com or visit their Facebook page.