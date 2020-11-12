Christmas fundraiser to feature arts, crafts, more

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

CHELSEA — The Matthew 25:35 Outreach Organization will host a Christmas fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Chelsea Community Center to assist local families in need for the holiday season.

The fundraiser will feature arts and crafts for sale, in addition to other items including jewelry, cakes, pies, homemade soup, decorations, baskets and more. The event will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Participating vendors will donate a portion of their proceeds to local families.

“We just wanted to reach out as far as we can to help as many people as we can,” said Meyoka Carmichael of the Matthew 25:35 Outreach Organization, which has assisted people in the Birmingham area for the past 10 years by providing Thanksgiving dinners, gifts and clothing for kids as well as gift cards for parents.

This is the first year for the Chelsea event.

“If anyone would like to bring an unwrapped toy or anything, they are welcome to do so,” Carmichael added.

If it were not already obvious, Matthew 25:35 bases its name upon the scripture verse cited therein: “For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat; I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink; I was a stranger, and you invited me in.” The group also specializes in feeding children during the summer months, and Carmichael explained the organization is expanding its efforts this year to help families struggling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Families are not where they were last year,” she said.

Anyone interested in donating food, clothing or monetary donations may reach Carmichael at 205-706-1002.