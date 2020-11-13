Old Mill Square to host Columbiana lighting, parade

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA — The city of Columbiana not only has a new venue for its annual Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade in Old Mill Square Park, but also will have a new tree—a permanently planted one—on the park’s grounds starting this year.

Starting fresh seems like a good idea for 2020, as most people are weary of the stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and could use a little extra Christmas cheer.

This year’s event starts Friday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. in Old Mill Square Park and Amphitheater with Christmas carols and food trucks. Meanwhile, in the Shelby County Arts Council building, the SCAC Pottery Collective will have students’ work on display, which will also be available for purchase. Then at 6 p.m., Dream Makers Dancers will perform.

“We’re really trying to incorporate Old Mill Square Park since this will be its first Christmas. It should be a lot of fun,” said Ali Payne, spokesperson with the city of Columbiana.

The parade will begin marching at 7 p.m. and will follow a different route this year, similar to that of the Liberty Day Parade. Instead of starting at Elvin Hill, the parade will start at the Shelby County License Office and proceed down West Sterrett Street, then to Main Street, ending at Old Mill Square Park, the site of the Tree Lighting Ceremony.

To cap it all off, the city will light the newly planted spruce tree at 7:30 in line with a performance by the Community Christmas Choir. In past years the city has cut a Christmas tree every year, but 2020 will start a new exciting tradition.

“I think incorporating the park and having carolers and a real planted Christmas tree that can be here forever, I think it’s going to be really special,” Payne said. “It has been a difficult year for so many people, so this will be a great time to celebrate the holidays.”

The city and the Columbiana Beautification Board are hosting the event. Awards will be given to parade winners, but the details are still in the works, Payne said.

For more information, contact City Hall at 205-669-5800.