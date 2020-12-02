Calera welcomes Papa John’s, other businesses

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

CALERA — Papa John’s is one of several new businesses opening in Calera, which continues to be one of Shelby County’s fastest growing municipalities.

The pizza chain opened a location in The Hampton Center, located on U.S. 31 south of Marvin’s, on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Mayor John Graham indicated that opening day went extremely well at the new location.

“They said they were very pleased with the amount of business they had the first two days,” Graham said.

Currently under construction is a new Express Oil Change location, which will be situated in front of the Sysco Corporation building, also on U.S. 31., just north of I-65 Exit 231. The company is headquartered in Birmingham, where it was founded in 1979, and several locations already exist throughout Shelby County.

Graham also mentioned a new auto body shop opening soon on Shelby County 304. Joe Hudson’s Collision Center will be located next to the eye care facility MyEyeDr., in the area across from Burton Campers.

“As always, the city of Calera is pro-business, and we are excited to have that growth,” Graham said, adding, “We’re trying to grow responsibly.”

There are other businesses in the process of opening in the historic downtown area, which has experienced an explosion of growth aided by the city’s Main Street revitalization program. These include Big Lupo Pizza Café, which originally planned for a fall opening but is now eyeing February.

The city plans to make more announcements in the coming weeks.