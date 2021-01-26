January 26, 2021

Emergency sewer repairs will prompt a lane closure of the eastbound right lane of U.S. 280, near Inverness Center Drive in Hoover, starting Jan. 27. A map of the general area is pictured here. (Map data © 2021 / Google)

U.S. 280 lane closure to allow for sewer repairs

By Scott Mims

Published 12:34 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS 

HOOVER — A lane closure will affect motorists traveling on U.S. 280 East starting  Wednesday morning, Jan. 27 at approximately 2 a.m., weather permitting.

The city of Hoover will perform emergency sewer repairs on a portion of 280, which will require the closure of the eastbound right lane of the highway.

The eastbound right, or outside, lane will be closed at the 6.71-mile marker at Inverness Center Drive beginning at the aforementioned time. This lane will remain closed indefinitely until the repairs are completed.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), the duration of the closure is not known at this time.

Motorists can expect delays during these operations. Motorists are also requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival and departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this maintenance operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.

For more information, visit the ALDOT web site at Dot.state.al.us.

