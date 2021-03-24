Area churches, communities hosting Easter egg hunts

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

Some Easter egg hunts in the Shelby County area have been either canceled or scaled back this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, here is a list of egg hunts from around the county that might interest you and your family:

Alabaster

Alabaster First United Methodist will host an Easter egg hunt and picnic Sunday, March 28 at Buck Creek Park from 12:30-3 p.m. To sign up, visit Signupgenius.com/go/30e0d4aa5a82aa1fa7-fumca1.

Alabaster’s Church of God will host a Glow-in-the-Dark Egg Hunt on April 2, which will kick off Easter and bring guests out for a safe and fun family-friendly event. The event will start at 6 p.m., but families are asked to arrive early for registration. This is a free event and will take place at the church, which is located at 530 1st Ave. W., Alabaster. For more information, visit Alabasterchurchofgod.org.

The Episcopal Church of Holy Spirit will host an Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday, April 4, following the 10:30 a.m. services on the church grounds from 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their Easter baskets from home to use during the hunt.

Birmingham

Asbury United Methodist will host its Biscuits & Eggs event Saturday, April 3 from 9-11 a.m. Instead of an egg hunt and biscuit breakfast at Asbury this year, the church is bringing Easter to its members and the community with a special drive-thru event to pick up a hot, free biscuit breakfast plus a dozen eggs filled with fun surprises. Kids may take them home for an egg hunt or surprise a loved one by hiding eggs in their yard. No registration required, but supplies are limited.

Columbiana

A church member at Columbiana United Methodist is hosting a Spring Fling and Egg Hunt for children and youth at their home on Palm Sunday, March 28 from 2-4 p.m. For more information about this event, email kidsatcumc@gmail.com.

Helena

The city of Helena will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 27 at the Helena Amphitheater from 9-11 a.m. There will be a designated area for ages 2 and under. For those ages 3-7, the hunt will begin at 9:30 a.m., and for those ages 8-12, the hunt will begin at 10:15 a.m.

Helena United Methodist will host a Come-and-Go Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, March 28 from 3-4 p.m. This event is for children through fifth grade. Visitors should park in the church’s front parking lot, and the egg hunt will take place in the back and sides of the church. Holy Week bags will be handed out at the egg hunt.

Christ Community Church in Helena has scheduled its Easter egg hunt for Saturday, April 3 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at Cahaba Lily Park in Helena. For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page.

Pelham

First Baptist Church of Pelham is holding its Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m. in the church’s upper parking lot. Visit the church Facebook page for more information.

A “Very Special Egg Hunt” will be held at the Pelham Rec Center Gym on April 4 from 9:30 a.m. until noon. This is a free, family-centered event focusing on active participation for children with disabilities or limitations. There will be three egg hunts separated by age: ages 1-5, ages 6-12 and siblings ages 1-12. The Easter Bunny will be available to visit up-close or from a distance. Space is limited and advance registration required. For more details visit Pelhampark.activityreg.com/ClientPage_t2.wcs?fbclid=IwAR1A_fyLwc2PvQ7Hnae9pH4P00MFJXbtnRv1PEbU5fY1FHzXUYEtDX5fVBY.