UPDATE: Calera community mourns loss of Tackett

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

CALERA — An outpouring of community love and support has followed the untimely loss of Calera Police Officer Robbie Lee Tackett, 29, who died of natural causes on Sunday, March 28.

The young officer worked at the Bessemer Police Department before joining Calera P.D. in August of 2019. Tackett leaves behind his wife, Shelby Tackett; and their daughter, McKinley.

“Officer Robbie Tackett loved being a police officer,” said Calera Chief of Police David Hyche. “He never came to work and just went through the motions. He always pushed himself and those around him to aggressively enforce the law but also to help and mentor those in need.”

The original post on Calera P.D.’s Facebook page was a closeup photo of a badge with a black mourning band across the center, which was posted without comment late Sunday evening, March 28. Afterwards, a second post read: “Robbie was an exceptional police officer who served with honor and dedication. Robbie volunteered with our Explorer youth program and had an immediate positive effect on the post. Please keep Robbie’s family, friends and coworkers in your prayers.”

The department has set up an account for the family to help pay for funeral and living expenses. Those who wish to contribute may do so through Venmo using a link on the City of Calera Police Department Facebook page, or directly to Central State Bank stating, “for the benefit of Robbie Tackett.” According to the page, 100 percent of all donations will go to the family.

In addition, wives of department members are selling bows for the dual purposes of raising much-needed funds and to turn the city of Calera blue for the following week.

“Robbie touched the lives of so many people, and now it’s our turn to give back to his family in their time of need,” stated a March 31 post by Natalie Hill Bores on the department’s Facebook page. A link is provided on the page for those who wish to donate a minimum of $10 to support the cause, and the group also announced plans to set up a memorial table at Calera Main Street’s First Friday event April 2.

Yet another show of support came when Adventurer’s Coffee Co. in downtown Calera offered to donate $1 to the family of Officer Tackett for every drink purchased on April 2.

“His family needs the community’s support,” the business posted Wednesday. “We are proud to assist where we can, when we can.”

Perhaps the most personal of all community offerings in the wake of Officer Tackett’s death was a finely detailed piece of artwork by Calera High School student Abbie Harper, bearing Tackett’s image in front of a tattered American Flag with a blue line down the center. The artwork was donated to the family.

“This young lady has amazing talent,” the department posted in response. “I know Robbie’s family appreciated this.”

Memorial services for Tackett were scheduled to take place Friday, April 2 at Northpark Baptist Church in Trussville, Alabama at noon, with visitation preceding from 10-12. The department invited members of the community to attend.

A graveside service for close family and friends was also scheduled to be held, following a police procession at Jefferson Memorial Gardens.