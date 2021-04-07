Ivey announces ‘Safer Apart’ order beginning April 9

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday, April 7 announced the state will enter a “Safer Apart” health order beginning Friday, April 9 and expiring Wednesday, May 5 at 5 p.m.

The new phase of Alabama’s health order effectively ends the statewide mandate for facial coverings as of April 9 but allows municipalities and businesses to continue to set their own guidelines.

“This is definitely good news, and we are definitely moving in the right direction,” Ivey said Wednesday, adding that she will continue to wear her mask and that she urges Alabama citizens to “use common sense” and “practice personal responsibility” to protect themselves and others.

Ivey said that while the state remains under a public health order, the order is “greatly slimmed down” due to everyone doing their part social distancing, wearing a mask and voluntarily getting a vaccine.

“We know that wearing masks has been one of our greatest tools in combating the spread of the virus,” Ivey continued. “That, along with practicing good hygiene and social distancing, has helped us keep more people from getting sick or even worse from dying.”

