Firearm report at Calera High under investigation

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA — The report of a possible firearm resulted in a lockdown of Calera High School on Thursday, May 20.

Officers from Calera Police Department assisted the school’s resource officer in a search, and no such weapon was located, the department reported Thursday at 11:46 a.m.

“The lockdown is now being lifted and we are investigating the matter thoroughly,” the department reported on its official Facebook page.

According to a report from the school, a student made the initial report to a school employee, and the employee in turn notified the administration. At that point the school was immediately placed under lockdown and authorities were called to assist with the investigation.

“The school has returned to normal operation,” stated a Facebook post by the school at 12:28 p.m. “A special thank you to the Calera Police Department for their quick response and assistance with the investigation.”