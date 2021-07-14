Summer Fun Series, Teen Night offer plenty to do in Calera

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

CALERA — There is no shortage of activities to keep folks busy in Calera this summer, and the Summer Fun Series and Teen Night will offer options for residents of all ages.

Calera Parks & Recreation is partnering with Calera Main Street to host the Summer Fun Series, which kicks off Thursday, July 15 at Rolling Hills Conference Center at 6:30 p.m. with a cookie decorating session put on by Creations Galore & Moore.

Expect a different activity for the family each Thursday evening at Rolling Hills through Sept. 16, for only $5 per person per class.

“If anyone is interested in any of these, they just need to go to our website and click on the parks and rec page, scroll down to the bottom of the page,” said Calera Parks & Recreation Director Seth Gandy. “Or if they see the flyer, they can scan the QR code and it will take them to the page.”

Following is a list of each activity included in the Summer Fun Series, alongside each date. All start times are 6:30 p.m.:

July 15: Cookie decorating with Creations Galore & Moore

July 22: Family game night with R.O.E.

July 29: Adult ballroom dancing with Calera Dance Academy

Aug. 5: Kids dancing with Calera Dance Academy

Aug. 12: “Ask the Pharmacist” with Cowart Drugs

Aug. 19: Create succulent planters with plant

Aug. 26: Women’s self-defense by The Garage Kickboxing

Sept. 2: Kickboxing class by The Garage Kickboxing

Sept. 9: Collectivus leadership summit

Sept. 16: Miniatures painting with R.O.E.

Gandy added that some classes will have limited size. The flyer may be found on either the Calera Main Street or Calera Parks & Rec Facebook page; if anyone has any issue trying to register they may call 205-668-7250.

“Our goal is to offer more classes, options and activities for all ages,” Gandy said.

Another activity, Teen Night, kicked off July 13 with a round of disc golf at Oliver Park, and will continue on July 27 with basketball and ping pong and Aug. 3 with spike ball and corn hole. The July 27 and Aug. 3 events both will take place at Rolling Hills. Each of the events is free; registration is open at Caleraparkandrec.com or by calling 205-668-7250.

“There’s not a lot here in Calera currently for teenagers to do,” Gandy said. “We have some parents who also ask us if we would to try to find events for our kids. The idea is to offer an activity for the kids to come out to meet other kids, to socialize with other kids and have a great time playing games.”

Something that will benefit both little ones and their moms is Mother’s Day Out, planned for July 19-23 at Rolling Hills Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Rolling Hills is located at 521 Hwy. 304).

Also a free event, Mother’s Day Out allows kids to participate in a variety of board games, music and other activities while mom takes the day off.

The following Saturday, July 24 is a Family Water Day from 2-8 p.m. at Oliver Park including inflatables, water slides, food trucks and other activities. To register, follow the same instructions as with the aforementioned events.

Lastly, for a family-friendly movie night, don’t forget Movies in the Park at the Eagle Sports Complex on July 22 with “Trolls World Tour” and Aug. 5 with “The Croods New Age.” Start times are approximately 7:45 p.m.