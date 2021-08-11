Calera ‘Meet the Eagles’ event takes off despite rain

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

CALERA — Athletes, coaches and families converged on the grounds of Ricky M. Cairns Stadium for the “Meet the Eagles” season preview party Saturday, Aug. 7 in spite of the rain that kept drizzling, and pouring, and sprinkling.

Attendees seemed thankful for the rain, however, which allowed a slightly cooled-down version of the event, which was intended to generate excitement about the upcoming football season while introducing both school and Youth League athletes to members of the community.

The event was put on by the Calera High School Football Boosters.

“I thought the event went great. (It was) a good event for the community to come together and bond,” said Calera Parks and Recreation Director Wes Gandy. “We were just thankful that they allowed us to be part of the event.”

A similar season preview party took place in 2019 but could not be held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gandy said.

Everyone in attendance got a glimpse of the 2021-2022 football season and were introduced to Calera High and Middle School football players, coaches, cheerleaders, band members, dance team members and more. The Calera High School volleyball team also got a moment to shine on the field.

The band, accompanied by cheerleaders and others, marched onto the field and gave a preview of their seasonal performance. Also recognized were Calera Youth League teams, coaches and cheerleaders.

A cornhole tournament took place as part of the celebration. The tournament was moved under the stadium seating area in order to get out of the rain. Food trucks were also present for the event.

Calera High School’s football season officially kicks off Friday, Aug. 20 as the Eagles face the Demopolis Tigers at home.