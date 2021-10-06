Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum kicks off Pumpkin Junction

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

CALERA – The Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum kicked off their “Pumpkin Junction” October weekend event on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Pumpkin Junction is a rebranding and revitalization of the Museums past event, the Pumpkin Patch Express.

“Although there are lots of pumpkin patches in the area this is the only one where you can ride a full-size, authentic train to get to the patch,” said Lindsay Barnett, event coordinator and ticket manager.

There are three railroad cars that guests can choose from to sit in.

The open air car is described as a “rolling front porch.” The converted flat car has bench seating, and guests are covered but not enclosed. Therefore, they can see all around them as they ride, without any obstructions in their view.

The second car option is the Frisco Coach. It is an enclosed, open-window coach with plush seats. Built in 1910, it gives off a classic, vintage feel.

Lastly, there is a climate controlled car, for anyone who would rather not brave the elements.

After the 10 minute train ride, guests arrive at Pumpkin Junction.

“We have lots of games and activities down here, a huge palette maze that’s been fun, and we have some craft vendors that are coming throughout the month as well,” Barnett said.

At the Junction, pumpkins can be purchased for $7. There are also family friendly games, a hayride and a variety of vendors that will be different every weekend.

As for the success of the opening weekend, “Our passenger count always increases toward the end of the month as we get closer to Halloween, of course, but for the first weekend we are really happy with the turnout,” Barnett said.

Pumpkin Junction will be held every weekend in October. Tickets start at $17 and can be bought in person or on the Museum’s website. For more information, visit Hodrrm.org.

The Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum is still accepting vendors for Pumpkin Junction. Businesses interested in being vendors, email Lindsay@hodrrm.org.