Shelby County Chamber holds 2nd annual Tourism and Recreation All Star Awards

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Chamber held its second annual Tourism and Recreation All Star Awards at its October Connections Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 7.

The awards recognized entities in the tourism and recreation business sector that excel each and every day at making Shelby County a more attractive destination for tourists and visitors.

“Congratulations to all of our recipients and of course to all of our nominees,” said Kirk Mancer, Shelby County Chamber president and CEO. “We appreciate what you and your colleagues do each and every year and day to help make our county a more attractive place and destination for tourists.”

Announcement of the nominees and winners was preceded by guest and speaker Kendall Williams, manager of tourism and events for Shelby County.

There were four categories recognized: lodging, restaurant, attractions and rising star.

The evaluation criteria included social media engagement, community engagement, informational packet and participation and investment in Shelby County.

The award recipients were as follows:

Rising Star

City of Chelsea’s Melrose Park and Splash Pad

Restaurant of the Year

Smiley Brothers Specialty Food

Lodging Facility of the Year

Candlewood Suites Alabaster

Attraction/Event of the Year

Pelham Racquet Club and Shelby County Arts Council

Nominees included: Alabama Wildlife Center, American Village Citizen Trust, Blue’s Bourbon & Brews, Candlewood Suites Alabaster, Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken, Chelsea Community Center, Melrose Park and Splash Pad, Delta Blues Hot Tamales, Fairfield Inn and Suites Pelham, Hampton Inn Pelham, Hampton Inn Suites 280 at Eagle Point, Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum, La Paz, Oak Mountain State Park, Old Baker Farm, Pelham Racquet Club, Shelby County Arts Council, Smiley Brothers, South City Theatre, Taco Mama 119, The Anvil Pub and Grill and The Juicy Seafood Kitchen and Bar.