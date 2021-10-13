Alabaster-based K&S Plumbing Services wins top contractor award

ALABASTER – Alabaster-based K&S Plumbing Services LLC was named a Top Contractor by HomeServe USA at HomeServe’s sixth Annual Contractor Conference.

The Annual Contractor Conference recognized the hard work and performance of HomeServe’s leading contractors from across the country.

“HomeServe’s success as a solution provider to millions of Americans is thanks to the strength of our contractor network,” said Tom Rusin, CEO of HomeServe North America. “Without a doubt, we get to work with the best heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical professionals in the country.”

K&S Plumbing Services LLC won the “Hero Award,” which was added this year to recognize the companies that put their own businesses and family needs on hold to help customers get the heat back on and fix significant water damage when the unprecedented Winter Storm Uri hit Texas in Feb. 2021.

“This year we created a ‘Hero Award’ to say thank you to the many companies in our network who answered the call of duty following the winter storm,” said Sylvester Criscone, HomeServe’s senior vice president, contractor management and administration.

“After the storm, we saw three times the normal volume of water jobs and a doubling of the number of interior plumbing jobs. Thanks to professionals in Texas and from around the country who came to the aid of our customers, we were able to get through this extremely challenging time. In the midst of adversity, these companies stepped up and truly made a difference.” Criscone said.

Winners for the various awards were selected based on performance metrics, score cards and customer feedback.