Calera National Night Out to take place on Oct. 19

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

Calera Police and Fire are hosting their first National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Oliver Park.

Federal, State and Local agencies will be in attendance, such as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the U.S. Marshal Service, Alabama State Troopers and the State Marine Police.

“We want this to be a positive interaction between Police, Fire and our community,” said Police Chief David Hyche. “Most of the time when we deal with the public it’s a negative consequence, or it’s frightening for children, that kind of thing. It’s usually tragedy, and this will be a positive encounter.”

There will be vehicle presentations and demonstrations as well.

The State Marine Police will have a new boat on display and there will be two helicopters. The State Patrol Helicopter and the Medi-Vac Helicopter.

The Helicopters will land on the football field at the beginning of the event.

Demonstrations will include an ATF explosive detection K-9 conducting a bomb search on the football field. The K-9 works off lead and through hand signals.

The Fire Department will hold an exhibition demonstrating how they cut vehicles off of accident victims. There will be a car outside of the football field that will be cut apart using extraction tools.

In partnership with Calera Main Street, there will be food trucks and local businesses at the event.

There will be a live demonstration by Garage Kick Boxing, a joint pumpkin painting booth with Plant and Sav Mor Food Outlet, Jami Noe State Farm and more.

The food trucks will include Hey Bebe, Kona Ice, Gumbo to Geaux, Yuuuup It’s Good and Urban Pops.

The Calera Police Department will also kick off its Thanksgiving food drive on Oct. 19 to give back to the community. Donations will be collected at National Night Out.

Non-expired canned goods and non-perishable item donations can be brought to the Police Department from Oct. 19 through Nov. 17.

The Police Department will donate all proceeds back to the community the week before Thanksgiving.

Local businesses that are interested in participating with an activity or display should call the police department at 668-3505.