72nd Annual Shelby County Fair to take place this week

By Meg Herndon | Staff Writer

The 72nd Annual Shelby County Fair will take place Oct. 19-23 at the Shelby County Exhibition Center.

The Shelby County Fair is a traditional county fair. It offers competitive exhibits and educational and commercial booths.

It is partnering with James Gang Amusements of Andalusia to provide midway rides, games and concessions.

The Shelby County Fair has been presented by the Kiwanis Club of Columbiana for the last 72 years. This year’s theme is “Welcome back! On with the show!” Proceeds will support the Service Projects of the Kiwanis Club of Columbiana.

Columbiana Kiwanis also supports regional projects of other Kiwanis Clubs across the Alabama District of Kiwanis and Kiwanis International.

The Youth Fun Horse Show will take place at the fair on Saturday, Oct.23 at 2 p.m. There will be an egg and spoon competition, a ride a buck competition, a boot-find competition, costume class, stick horse race class, ribbon race and flag race. To view the full list of rules, waivers and registration, visit the fair website.

Admission is $5 with free parking. Armbands are $18 on Tuesday through Thursday and $20 Friday and Saturday. Kids 3 and under are free.

For more information about the fair and the horse show, visit Shelbycofairal.com/index.html.