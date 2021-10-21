2nd annual Youth Parent Workshop to take place on Nov. 6

By MEG HERNDON | STAFF WRITER

The Tri-City Impact Team, Compact and Central Alabama Wellness are hosting their second annual Youth Parent Workshop on Nov. 6 at the Shelby County High School from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The workshop is titled “Raising Today’s Youth Parent Workshop.” It will it cover topics such as financial wellness, healthy relationships and underage drinking.

“We want to open it up for all parents and grandparents,” said Zina Cartwell, prevention director at Central Alabama Wellness. “Especially because of the fact that Shelby County has a large number of grandparents who are raising their kids.”

The workshop will have a variety of resources and different vendors including Shelby Emergency Assistance, Middle Alabama Area Agency on Aging (M4A), Recovery Organization of Support Specialists (ROSS), Central Alabama Wellness Substance Abuse Division and Compact.

The goal of the workshop is to give parents and families the ability to connect with resources and to provide parents with valuable information regarding topics that today’s youth might struggle with.

“We definitely want the parents to be able to leave with something that is positive,” Cartwell said. “That will empower them, that will continue to encourage them and will give them the right information to make sure that they have an understanding of what their children are faced with.

The floor will be open for parents to ask any questions they might have.

Those interested in attending can register early or attend the workshop on the day of without registering.

For more information or to register, contact Zina Cartwell at 205-728-8454 or Zcartwell@centralalbamawellness.org or Natalie Steed at 205-728-8748 or Natalie.steed@shelbyda.com.