Sneaky Pete’s opens new location in Columbiana

Published 10:03 am Thursday, October 28, 2021

By Meg Herndon

Sneaky Pete’s, a Birmingham-based chain of hot dog restaurants, opened a new location in Columbiana on Monday, Oct. 25.

“We are really glad to be in Columbiana, I think it’s going to be a really good store for us in the long run,” said Doug McMinn, operations manager of SP food services, the parent company of Sneaky Pete’s. “This is a really good area for us, and an area that we haven’t been in before.”

The Express Sneaky Pete’s is located in the PITA building.

Anish Noorani, the owner of PITA Mediterranean Street Food and the building housing it explained that opening the Sneaky Pete’s was great because he wants Columbiana residents to have more choices when it comes to picking a place to eat.

The location will offer a full breakfast from 6-10:30 a.m. Breakfast items include bacon, egg and cheese biscuits, sausage, egg and cheese biscuits, pancakes and more.

Lunch will start at 10:30 a.m. Since the location is an Express Sneaky Pete’s, it will only offer hot dogs and fries.

There is also a frozen yogurt and ice cream machine with a topping bar if guests want to grab something sweet.

 

