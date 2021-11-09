Shelby County Chamber announces Diamond Award Winners

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Chamber held its annual Diamond Awards on Thursday, Nov. 4.

The awards are designed to honor organizations and individuals who help make Shelby County the best place to live and do business in Alabama.

A total of 19 nominees in the categories of Citizen of the Year, Public Servant of the Year and Non-Profit Organization of the Year were recognized.

“Congratulations to all of our nominees; we truly have some outstanding individuals and organizations operating and living in this county,” said Kirk Mancer, the chamber president. “We appreciate the commitment and the passion that each of you provide in the time that you give and the work that you do that help make Shelby County and all of our communities second to none.”

Criteria the nominees were measured against included: How the organization or individual has made a positive difference on the County or a specific municipality, significant accomplishments achieved by the organization or individual and how the organization or individual has improved the County or a specific municipality.

Nominations were open to the general public.

For nominees to qualify for the award, the organization or individual had to operate in Shelby County, work in Shelby County or live in Shelby County.

The award recipients were as follows:

Citizen of the Year

David Nolen and Martina Winston

Public Servant of the Year

Kim Reynolds, Shelby County

Non-Profit Organization of the Year

Middle Alabama Area Agency on Aging (M4A)

Nominees for each category included:

Citizen of the Year:

• Bruce Andrews

• Tiffany Bishop

• David Nolen

• Jessie Wade

• Martine Winston

Public Servant of the Year:

• Kevin Morris, Shelby County Commission, District 1

• Kenneth Paschal, Alabama House of Representatives, District 49

• Kim Reynolds, Office Administrator for the Shelby County Manager and Shelby County Commission

• Larry Riggins, Mayor of the Town of Westover

• Ricky Ruston, City Council Ward 3 and Mayor for tempore for the city of Columbiana

Non-Profit Organization of the Year:

• Blanket Fort Hope

• Calera Main Street

• Hatching Hope

• Jesus Works

• Middle Alabama Area Agency on Aging (M4A)

• Mosaic Counseling and Wellness

• Second Shift

• Shelby County Arts Council

• Shelby County Historical Society