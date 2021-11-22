Bertolone’s to host Santa for special holiday lunch

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

CALERA – Make sure to bring your camera, kids and Christmas list to Bertolone’s on Saturday, Dec. 4 because Santa is coming for lunch.

Santa will be visiting Bertolone’s from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be no charge for the event, “it’s simply a service to the community,” said a prepared statement from Bertolone’s.

There will also be lunch specials that guests can enjoy while they take pictures and visit with Santa.

Sonia Bertolone, owner of Bertolone’s said she is looking forward to the Christmas season and festivities.

“I am excited to see the kids,” Bertolone said. “Because of COVID we couldn’t get Santa last year and we had a really, really large turnout the year before. It was great, you know, you get all the kids in there and it’s Santa! That’s what it’s all about.”

In addition, there will be a wine tasting dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 6-8 p.m. Attendees will get a four-course meal with wine pairings. The cost for the dinner is $40 per person and space is limited.

Bertolone expressed that the ability to hold these events feels like a light at the end of a tunnel.

“It finally feels like people are back, you know what I’m saying? Not that we weren’t busy before, but now you can kind of see the joy in their faces,” Bertolone said. “And it’s the holidays and you know… it’s nice to see families gather and friends meet. It just adds a flair of joy to a pretty crappy two years.”

Bertolone’s will have a Christmas menu for the season so that meals can be ordered hot and ready to eat during the Holiday. The menu states, “We know you would rather spend less time cooking and more time together. Let us do the work for you.”

Menu items include, but are not limited to, Garlic knots, Caesar salad, heat and serve lasagna, chicken panna penne, pasta al forno, meatballs, cake rounds, Bertolone’s famous sauces and more.

Additionally, Bertolone’s famous dipping oil can be bought in one-liter gourmet bottles which could make a wonderful gift for a foodie friend.

Gift cards can be purchased as gifts as well. They can be bought online or in the restaurant and they never expire.

To reserve a spot for the wine tasting dinner, call 205-644-8780 or email Sonia@Bertolone.com.To make a reservation at Bertolone’s, call 205-644-8780.