SCAC to host Annual Holiday Artist Market

By MEG HERNDON | STAFF WRITER

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Arts Council will hold its Annual Holiday Artist Market on Friday, Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The market will feature 38 artists and crafters from all over Shelby County and the state. A variety of fine arts and crafts will be available to purchase, including painting, pottery, fiber art, photography, Christmas ornaments and more.

Lindsay Dyess, the arts and education manager at the Shelby County Arts Council explained that there will be goodies of all price points.

“This is a really good market to get those last-minute holiday gifts,” Dyess said. “Find something unique for somebody that’s hard to shop for. You’ll be supporting local artists… and it’s a great way to support the community.”

Friday, Dec. 3 will act as a preview night and the first chance to shop the market.

“We started doing that for the people who work in Columbiana who might not live close by,” Dyess said. “So that they get the first chance to shop the market on the way out of town.”

There will also be complimentary snacks and beverages that night for shoppers.

The Saturday market day will feature live piano music by Sharon Rodgers, food trucks and the ability to visit Santa from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the County Seat Sculpture.

Additionally, the Shelby County Arts Council will have a few more events happening this December.

Its free Bluegrass Jam will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at the Council. Anyone with an instrument is invited to come and jam out with other musicians.

The Sound will be performing at the Song Theatre on Friday, Dec. 10 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. The family band, which is comprised of a father and two sons, will be playing a variety of Christmas favorites. The show will be $20 plus tax and tickets can be found on the Council’s website.

For more information and details about the events, visit Shelbycountyartscouncil.com/.