Columbiana Christmas Tour of Homes back after 3 year hiatus

COLUMBIANA – The Columbiana Beautification Board is bringing back the Christmas Tour of Homes after a three-year hiatus. The tour will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1-4 p.m.

Guests will get to enjoy touring seven local homes and the Columbiana United Methodist Church. Each stop will be decorated for Christmas by the owners of the homes in their own personal style and some homes will have refreshments for guests.

“We’re so excited to bring back the Tour of Homes, an event that people in the community have enjoyed so much over the past years,” said Lisa Strickland Davis with the Beautification Board. “It’s a fun event and people get to enjoy seeing how others decorate their homes for the Christmas season. The Beautification Board uses all the proceeds from ticket sales to reinvest in the community with projects.

“The Beautification Board works hard to continue to keep Columbiana a charming little town.”

The Columbiana Tour of Homes is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Beautification Board, and all proceeds will help fund other community projects by the board.

This year’s homes include Mayor and Kathy Mitchell, Jon Harrison, Dustin and Jane Smith, Wade and Michele Faulkner, Jeremiah and Sara Catherine Pennington, Dr. Scott and Rachel Davidson and Magnolia Manor.

The Beautification Board also requests that guests bring canned goods with them to donate at the Davidson’s house to help the Three Hearts One Mission fill the local food pantry boxes.

Tickets for this event can be bought for $25 at the door. City Hall, the Senior Center and local merchants such as The Farm Company, Main Street Florist, Columbiana Corner Shoppes and Just a Tish will also be selling tickets for the tour at their storefronts.

Guests only need to purchase one ticket for the tour but will need to show proof of their ticket at each stop.

For more information about the Tour of Homes or help with tickets please call City Hall at 206-669-5800.