SCAC to open 2022 Adult Juried Art Exhibit gallery

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Arts Council will open its 2022 Adult Juried Art Exhibit gallery on Thursday, Jan. 6 from 6-8 p.m.

The free exhibit, which will be open until Thursday, Feb. 3, is comprised of art that was submitted by artists from across the state. The art show’s juror, Terry Strickland, a realistic, contemporary figure painter, determined which pieces of art made it in to the show and which did not.

On the opening night of the gallery, winners will be announced for “Best in” for each artwork category as well as a winner for “Best in Show”.

Artwork categories include: drawing, painting, photography, 3D and mixed media.

Winners of the “Best in” categories will win $250 each and the “Best in Show” winner will receive a $750 cash prize.

The Shelby County Arts Council is also accepting submissions for its Statewide High School Juried Art Show until Thursday, Feb. 17. Students in 10th-12th grade from all over Alabama can submit their work for the chance to win a $500 or $250 cash prize.

“We love bringing an opportunity to local artists to come and show their work,” said Katlyn Coley art and education coordinator at the Shelby County Arts Council. “It’s a great opportunity for both adults and high school students to show their work.”

Interested parties can find information on eligibility and submission details at Shelbycountyartscouncil.com/juried-art-show/2022-statewide-high-school-juried-art-exhibit-guidelines/.