SCAC announces winners of its Adult Juried Art Exhibit

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – On Thursday, Jan. 6, the Shelby County Arts Council opened the doors to its 2022 Adult Juried Art Exhibit for a gallery reception.

The gallery is comprised of art submitted by artists aged 18 and older from across the state. Around 200 pieces were submitted, 56 of which were selected to be in the show.

“Our credo is three words… imagine, create and inspire,” said SCAC Executive Director, Bruce Andrews, before announcing the winners of the exhibit. “Imagination leads to creation, creation leads to inspiration and, well, inspiration produces hope. So you guys as artists are all agents of imagination, catalysts for imagination, so you’re change agents in that regard, and I appreciate you.”

Terry Strickland, a realistic, contemporary figure painter, served as the show’s juror. Strickland determined which pieces of art made it into the show based on the digital entries.

Upon the arrival of the finalists’ entries to the gallery, Strickland visited the pieces in person for several hours to do her final evaluation before she selected the winners.

Winners were announced in multiple categories including: Best in Show, Best in Mixed-Media, Best in Photography, Best in Drawing, Best in 3D, Executive Director’s Choice and Staff Choice.

Best in Show won a cash prize of $750, and each “Best in” winner received $250.

The gallery will be open until Thursday, Feb. 3 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Some pieces are for sale and can be purchased through Shelby County Arts Council and picked up at the conclusion of the gallery.

Winners for each category are as follows:

• Best in Show: Ashley Bond – The Reporter

• Best in Mixed-Media: Joyce Darby – Winter Sunset

• Best in Photography: Karen Graffeo – Santiago, Cuba

• Best in Drawing: Jamison Harper – I Don’t Know You

• Best in 3D: Ted Metz – Locator

• Executive Director’s Choice: Tony Brock – Never Get Out of This World Alive

• Staff Choice: Maddie Manston – Cut and Paste

Honorable mentions were:

• Lindanne Philips – Ode to Monkey Butt

• Karen Graffeo – Adamson and Evelyn

• Samuel Lazrak – Storm

• Amy Collins – Peaceful Grazing

• Jimmy McGowan – Rock Star

• LeighAnn Edmonds – Red, White, & Blue

All participating artists were:

Sarah Adkins-Jablonsky, Kaitlyn Avery, Ashley Bond, Madelyn Carr Bonnett, Michelle Branson, Tony Brock, Rhubell Brown, Gary Chapman, Amy Collins, Joyce Darby, Savannah Donald, Mark Driscoll, LeighAnn Edmonds, Janice James Eubank, Dee Falls, Anna Flemming, Evan Franklin, Karen Graffeo, Jamison Harper, Diane Hathcock, Joshua Hoggle, Daisie Hoitsma, Homer Johnson, Samuel Lazrak, Maddie Manston, Sarah Marlow, Donna Martin, Jimmy McGowan, Ted Metz, Haley Oliver, Lindanne Phillips, Bob Quarles, Gary Ricketts, Vicki Snider, Savannah Snowden, Dawn South, Cole Swarts, Daniel Tipton, Grace Varner, Ted Vodde, Rhandie Weaver, Bryant Whelan and Ginny Whitaker.

Submissions are now open for the Statewide High School Juried Art Show at the Shelby County Arts Council and will close on Thursday, Feb. 17. Students in 10th-12th grade can submit their work for the chance to be displayed in the gallery and win $500 or $250.

Information on eligibility and submission details can be found at Shelbycountyartscouncil.com/juried-art-show/2022-statewide-high-school-juried-art-exhibit-guidelines/.